Lirik Lagu She’s Coming Home - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She’s Coming Home

I saw her walking out the other day

I thought my love for her

Had gone away

Well I remember

How I loved her so

(Baby come on home)

My solitude tells me she could, no

But she said what to me

She's coming home

And so I'll cry no more

I'll dry my tears

She's coming home to me

She's coming home to me

I thought the words of love we used to say

Were lost to time

Oh baby, baby, baby

I'll be good to you

If you would only try again to love me too

Our love was such a sweet and gentle thing

I threw our love away

With I thought...

But she said what to me

She's coming home

And so I'll cry no more

I'll dry my tears

She's coming home to me

She's coming home to me

But she said what to me

She's coming home

And so I'll cry no more

I'll dry my tears