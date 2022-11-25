Lirik Lagu She’s Coming Home - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She’s Coming Home
I saw her walking out the other day
I thought my love for her
Had gone away
Well I remember
How I loved her so
(Baby come on home)
My solitude tells me she could, no
But she said what to me
She's coming home
And so I'll cry no more
I'll dry my tears
She's coming home to me
She's coming home to me
I thought the words of love we used to say
Were lost to time
Oh baby, baby, baby
I'll be good to you
If you would only try again to love me too
Our love was such a sweet and gentle thing
I threw our love away
With I thought...
But she said what to me
She's coming home
And so I'll cry no more
I'll dry my tears
She's coming home to me
She's coming home to me
But she said what to me
She's coming home
And so I'll cry no more
I'll dry my tears
