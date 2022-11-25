Lirik Lagu I Must Move - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Must Move
You've known me no more than just a few days
And think love is so good you want me to stay
But that won't be any good
No, I won't stop, won't stay
And you must know in truth
Girl, you can't be in love yet
You've no word of proof
That I love you and even if I do
I must move on, must move on
I can't stand still
I must move on, must move on, must go
Take a good look at yourself and at me
Turn right around, opened eyed you will see
When this day is through, I'll be leaving you
I must move on, must move on
I can't stand still
I must move on, must move on, must go
Hmm, hmm, mmm
Hmm, hmm, mmm
Hmm, mmm no, no
You've known me no more than just a few days
And you think love is so good you want me to stay
But that won't be any good
Artis: The Zombies
