Lirik Lagu I Must Move - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Must Move

You've known me no more than just a few days

And think love is so good you want me to stay

But that won't be any good

No, I won't stop, won't stay

And you must know in truth

Girl, you can't be in love yet

You've no word of proof

That I love you and even if I do

I must move on, must move on

I can't stand still

I must move on, must move on, must go

Take a good look at yourself and at me

Turn right around, opened eyed you will see

When this day is through, I'll be leaving you

I must move on, must move on

I can't stand still

I must move on, must move on, must go

Hmm, hmm, mmm

Hmm, hmm, mmm

Hmm, mmm no, no

You've known me no more than just a few days

And you think love is so good you want me to stay

But that won't be any good

Artis: The Zombies