Lirik Lagu I Love You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Love You

[Intro]

I love you, I love you, I love you, yes I do

But the words won't come

And I don't know what to say

[Verse]

I should tell you, I love you, I do

My words should explain, but my words won't come

I shouldn't hide my love deep inside

[Pre-Chorus]

My words should explain, but my words won't come

I should tell you just how I feel and I keep tryin'

But something holds me back when I try to tell you

[Chorus]

I love you, I love you, I love you, yes I do

I love you, I love you, I love you, yes I do

But the words won't come

And I don't know what to say

[Bridge]

If I can find the words in my mind

The words could explain, but the words won't come

If you can see what you mean to me

My words should explain, but my words won't come

And, oh, how hard I try to tell you I love you

But something holds me back when I try to tell you

[Chorus]

I love you, I love you, I love you, yes I do

I love you, I love you, I love you, yes I do

But the words won't come

And I don't know what to say, lord!

[Instrumental]

[Pre-Chorus]

And I don't know what to say

And, oh, how hard I try to tell you I love you

But something holds me back when I try to tell you