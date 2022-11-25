Lirik Lagu You Make Me Feel Good - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Make Me Feel Good
You don't need any reason, do you baby?
Surely you should know that by now
(Ah) But if you need a reason, I'll give one to you
(Oh yeah) You make me feel good
(Oh yeah) You make me feel good
I don't need any reason when I hold you
I never do ask myself why
(Ah) But if you need a reason, I'll give one to you
(Oh yeah) You make me feel good
(Oh oh yeah) You make me feel good
So good, so good, don't have to justify
Why I feel so good, so good, so good
Never thought could be so good to me
(Ah) But if you need a reason, I'll give one to you
(Oh yeah) You make me feel good
(Mmm) You make me feel good
So good, so good, don't have to justify
Why I feel so good, so good, so good
Never thought could be so good to me
You don't need any reason, do you baby?
Surely you should know that by now
(Ah) But if you need a reason, I'll give one to you
(Oh yeah) You make me feel good
(Uh huh) You make me feel good
Artis: The Zombies
Album: The Zombies
