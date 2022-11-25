Lirik Lagu You Make Me Feel Good - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Make Me Feel Good

You don't need any reason, do you baby?

Surely you should know that by now

(Ah) But if you need a reason, I'll give one to you

(Oh yeah) You make me feel good

(Oh yeah) You make me feel good

I don't need any reason when I hold you

I never do ask myself why

(Ah) But if you need a reason, I'll give one to you

(Oh yeah) You make me feel good

(Oh oh yeah) You make me feel good

So good, so good, don't have to justify

Why I feel so good, so good, so good

Never thought could be so good to me

(Ah) But if you need a reason, I'll give one to you

(Oh yeah) You make me feel good

(Mmm) You make me feel good

So good, so good, don't have to justify

Why I feel so good, so good, so good

Never thought could be so good to me

You don't need any reason, do you baby?

Surely you should know that by now

(Ah) But if you need a reason, I'll give one to you

(Oh yeah) You make me feel good

(Uh huh) You make me feel good

Artis: The Zombies

Album: The Zombies