Lirik Lagu What Would You Do - HONNE feat Pink Sweat$ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What Would You Do - HONNE feat Pink Sweat$
Let's just say the world ended a week from now
What would you do? What would you do?
Let's just say the world ended a week from now
What would you do? What would you do?
Only seven days that we're counting down
Do you know who? Because of course they know you
Why not tell somebody you love them before it's too late?
Why not tell somebody you love them 'cause it cannot wait?
Just tell somebody you love them before it's too late
'Cause you're running out of time, don't wait another day
Tell them that they are all you think about, yeah
Tell them that life's no good without them
Nothing left to lose, nothing left to prove
Are you gonna tell the truth? Oh-ooh
What would you do?
They say a smile can really brighten your night
Hey, stuck on this rock together, rockin' for life
Yeah, this music jammin', I'm just here for the vibe
I'ma tell someone I love 'em tonight
Why not tell somebody you love them before it's too late?
Why not tell somebody you love them 'cause it cannot wait?
Just tell somebody you love them before it's too late
'Cause you're running out of time, don't wait another day
Look your lover in the eyes
And tell her, tell her
"I'll be with you, by your side
Forever, forever"
Tell them that they are all you think about, yeah
Tell them that life's no good without them
Nothing left to lose, nothing left to prove
Are you gonna tell the truth? Oh-ooh
What would you do?
(Yeah)
(What would you do?)
Nothing left to lose, nothing left to prove
Are you gonna tell the truth? Oh-ooh
What would you do?
