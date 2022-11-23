Lirik Lagu What Would You Do - HONNE feat Pink Sweat$ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What Would You Do - HONNE feat Pink Sweat$

Let's just say the world ended a week from now

What would you do? What would you do?

Let's just say the world ended a week from now

What would you do? What would you do?

Only seven days that we're counting down

Do you know who? Because of course they know you

Why not tell somebody you love them before it's too late?

Why not tell somebody you love them 'cause it cannot wait?

Just tell somebody you love them before it's too late

'Cause you're running out of time, don't wait another day

Tell them that they are all you think about, yeah

Tell them that life's no good without them

Nothing left to lose, nothing left to prove

Are you gonna tell the truth? Oh-ooh

What would you do?

They say a smile can really brighten your night

Hey, stuck on this rock together, rockin' for life

Yeah, this music jammin', I'm just here for the vibe

I'ma tell someone I love 'em tonight

Why not tell somebody you love them before it's too late?

Why not tell somebody you love them 'cause it cannot wait?

Just tell somebody you love them before it's too late

'Cause you're running out of time, don't wait another day

Look your lover in the eyes

And tell her, tell her

"I'll be with you, by your side

Forever, forever"

Tell them that they are all you think about, yeah

Tell them that life's no good without them

Nothing left to lose, nothing left to prove

Are you gonna tell the truth? Oh-ooh

What would you do?

(Yeah)

(What would you do?)

Nothing left to lose, nothing left to prove

Are you gonna tell the truth? Oh-ooh

What would you do?