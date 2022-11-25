Lirik Lagu New World - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New World

Heartbeat empty in the morning

Strong heart but totally numb

One heart looking to another

Lonely hearts are hard as stone

Brave hearts standing in the open

One soul looking for a home

One heart looking to another

Breaking up a heart of stone

If I'm a stranger here

It's just because I'm scared

Lost in the touch of things

I've never felt, I've never shared

I'm in a new world my America

Filled with adventure afraid of the dark

But feeling the hunger in my heart

Put up your hope my America

Now that I found her

I feel so complete

Feeling the start of every beat

Come alive in my heart

Pure heart tremble in the morning

She dreams in rhythms of her own

Two hearts looking at each other

Waking up a heart of stone

All of my life begins within this great new land

Lost in her gentle curse

I feel her warmth her open hand

I'm in a new world my America

Filled with adventure away from the dark

But feeling the hunger in my heart

Put up your hope my America