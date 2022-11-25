Lirik Lagu New World - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New World
Heartbeat empty in the morning
Strong heart but totally numb
One heart looking to another
Lonely hearts are hard as stone
Brave hearts standing in the open
One soul looking for a home
One heart looking to another
Breaking up a heart of stone
If I'm a stranger here
It's just because I'm scared
Lost in the touch of things
I've never felt, I've never shared
I'm in a new world my America
Filled with adventure afraid of the dark
But feeling the hunger in my heart
Put up your hope my America
Now that I found her
I feel so complete
Feeling the start of every beat
Come alive in my heart
Pure heart tremble in the morning
She dreams in rhythms of her own
Two hearts looking at each other
Waking up a heart of stone
All of my life begins within this great new land
Lost in her gentle curse
I feel her warmth her open hand
I'm in a new world my America
Filled with adventure away from the dark
But feeling the hunger in my heart
Put up your hope my America
