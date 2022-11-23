Lirik Lagu G.B.T.B. Go Beyond The Barrier – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu G.B.T.B. – VERIVERY
Who's gonna pull the trigger
Unmyeongeul gareul shot
No more barriers
Who's gonna pull the trigger
Da muneotteuryeo
You can't beat'em up
Yeah You can't beat'em up
Are you ready now? soksagineun shadow
Waenji iksukae cheoeum boneundedo
Deo gipi gamchun neoui mame
Bicheul deonjigo sumeul bureoneoeo
Urin gatyeobeorin player
Sarajin siganeul chaja hemaen prayer
So we keep on running for
So we keep on running for
You tonight tonight tonight
Kkumeul kkwosseo nan sum makil deuthan
Sesangeul hyanghae oechyeo dae
Neowa nal daleun urideul
Jayuroun i rideum
So we keep on running for
So we keep on running for
Go beyond the barrier
Go beyond the barrier
Who's gonna pull the trigger
Unmyeongeul gareul shot
No more barriers
Who's gonna pull the trigger
Da muneotteuryeo
You can't beat'em up
Yeah You can't beat'em up
Go beyond the barrier
Go beyond the barrier
Go beyond the barrier
Burn up tonight
Light your sight time to go
Like we fight aimer's gun
Sijageul allineun chongsori
Geurae bulssireul deonjyeosseo jeo meolli
Artikel Pilihan