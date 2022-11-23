Lirik Lagu G.B.T.B. Go Beyond The Barrier – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu G.B.T.B. – VERIVERY

Who's gonna pull the trigger

Unmyeongeul gareul shot

No more barriers

Who's gonna pull the trigger

Da muneotteuryeo

You can't beat'em up

Yeah You can't beat'em up

Are you ready now? soksagineun shadow

Waenji iksukae cheoeum boneundedo

Deo gipi gamchun neoui mame

Bicheul deonjigo sumeul bureoneoeo

Urin gatyeobeorin player

Sarajin siganeul chaja hemaen prayer

So we keep on running for

So we keep on running for

You tonight tonight tonight

Kkumeul kkwosseo nan sum makil deuthan

Sesangeul hyanghae oechyeo dae

Neowa nal daleun urideul

Jayuroun i rideum

So we keep on running for

So we keep on running for

Go beyond the barrier

Go beyond the barrier

Who's gonna pull the trigger

Unmyeongeul gareul shot

No more barriers

Who's gonna pull the trigger

Da muneotteuryeo

You can't beat'em up

Yeah You can't beat'em up

Go beyond the barrier

Go beyond the barrier

Go beyond the barrier

Burn up tonight

Light your sight time to go

Like we fight aimer's gun

Sijageul allineun chongsori

Geurae bulssireul deonjyeosseo jeo meolli