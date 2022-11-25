Lirik Lagu Alone in Paradise - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alone in Paradise

You’re so far away, we’re strangers today

The heaven and you inside of the blue

Echoes on and on

And every heartbeat’s still for you

A light that shines to see me through

When heaven’s so far from home

You’re alone in paradise

A cold wind the changes blow

Your touches turn to ice

We’re oceans apart

Make love in the dark

I reach out to touch

So little means so much

And every dream’s forever true

And paradise is heaven with you

When heaven’s so far from home

You’re alone in paradise

A cold wind the changes blow

Your touches turn to ice

Alone in paradise

Alone in paradise

Alone in paradise

When heaven’s so far from home

You’re alone in paradise

A cold wind the changes blow

Your touches turn to ice

Artis: The Zombies

Album: New World