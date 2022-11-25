Lirik Lagu Alone in Paradise - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alone in Paradise
You’re so far away, we’re strangers today
The heaven and you inside of the blue
Echoes on and on
And every heartbeat’s still for you
A light that shines to see me through
When heaven’s so far from home
You’re alone in paradise
A cold wind the changes blow
Your touches turn to ice
We’re oceans apart
Make love in the dark
I reach out to touch
So little means so much
And every dream’s forever true
And paradise is heaven with you
When heaven’s so far from home
You’re alone in paradise
A cold wind the changes blow
Your touches turn to ice
Alone in paradise
Alone in paradise
Alone in paradise
When heaven’s so far from home
You’re alone in paradise
A cold wind the changes blow
Your touches turn to ice
Artis: The Zombies
Album: New World
