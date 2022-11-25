Lirik Lagu Is This the Dream - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Is This the Dream

Hey, hey, hey

I want to tell you something

So listen try to understand

Hey, hey, hey

If you continue to chase the sun

I'll never be your man

I'll count the times that I told you

You really shouldn't try

And I told you

Cause baby you'll just cry for a shadow

Believe me

Baby, baby, baby

Is this the dream you're crying for

Is this the dream

Is this the dream you're crying for

Is this the dream

Hey, hey, hey

I better warn you now

Someday you'll find yourself alone

Hey, hey, hey

And life's not pretty then

It's ugliness will hide the sun

I'll count the times that I told you

You really shouldn't try

And I told you

Cause baby you'll just cry for a shadow

Believe me

Baby, baby, baby

Is this the dream you're crying for

Is this the dream

Is this the dream you're crying for

Is this the dream

I'm going to do just how I feel

Don't try to hustle me the way I feel

Hey, hey, hey