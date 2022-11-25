Lirik Lagu Is This the Dream - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Is This the Dream
Hey, hey, hey
I want to tell you something
So listen try to understand
Hey, hey, hey
If you continue to chase the sun
I'll never be your man
I'll count the times that I told you
You really shouldn't try
And I told you
Cause baby you'll just cry for a shadow
Believe me
Baby, baby, baby
Is this the dream you're crying for
Is this the dream
Is this the dream you're crying for
Is this the dream
Hey, hey, hey
I better warn you now
Someday you'll find yourself alone
Hey, hey, hey
And life's not pretty then
It's ugliness will hide the sun
I'll count the times that I told you
You really shouldn't try
And I told you
Cause baby you'll just cry for a shadow
Believe me
Baby, baby, baby
Is this the dream you're crying for
Is this the dream
Is this the dream you're crying for
Is this the dream
I'm going to do just how I feel
Don't try to hustle me the way I feel
Hey, hey, hey
Artikel Pilihan