Lirik Lagu ‘O’ – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu ‘O’ – VERIVERY

I woke up in the rain

Chagaun bitbanguri yeorin mameul jeoksyeo

Naui onmome

Meongcheoreom saenggyeobeorin eodume nal deonjyeo

Ileobeorin peojeul jogageun nowhere

Who am I tto nan jilmuneul deonjyeo naege

Nareul chaeuge haneun deficiency

Sumi teojil deusi naedallyeo oh no yeah yeah

Like number 9 number 9 let me know

Nan galmanghaji just one thing

I'm falling down falling down on the ground

Jeomjeom gipeojineun

Eodum like the 'O'

Nareul samkin got

Kkeuchi eomneun gongheo

Gyeolko wanjeonhal su eomneun space

Neoreul majuhae LACK

It's so ironic yeah

Muneojyeo naerigi jeone get over it

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooh-ooh

Eodum like the 'O'

Nareul samkin got

Kkeuchi eomneun gongheo

Naui naemyeonkkaji noryeobone yeah yeah

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh