Lirik Lagu ‘O’ – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu ‘O’ – VERIVERY
I woke up in the rain
Chagaun bitbanguri yeorin mameul jeoksyeo
Naui onmome
Meongcheoreom saenggyeobeorin eodume nal deonjyeo
Ileobeorin peojeul jogageun nowhere
Who am I tto nan jilmuneul deonjyeo naege
Nareul chaeuge haneun deficiency
Sumi teojil deusi naedallyeo oh no yeah yeah
Like number 9 number 9 let me know
Nan galmanghaji just one thing
I'm falling down falling down on the ground
Jeomjeom gipeojineun
Eodum like the 'O'
Nareul samkin got
Kkeuchi eomneun gongheo
Gyeolko wanjeonhal su eomneun space
Neoreul majuhae LACK
It's so ironic yeah
Muneojyeo naerigi jeone get over it
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooh-ooh
Eodum like the 'O'
Nareul samkin got
Kkeuchi eomneun gongheo
Naui naemyeonkkaji noryeobone yeah yeah
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Artikel Pilihan