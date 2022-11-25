Lirik Lagu Losing You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Losing You

I see your face in every window

I hear your voice though I know that you're not there

And though you often turned away

I can't believe that you have never cared

Some things are simply meant to be

We only have our lives to save

Another lonely night turns into day

And suddenly the truth has dawned on me

I'm losing you

All my fears are coming true

Tonight a star went out

And I am losing you

I'm losing you

Nothing more that I can do

There's no longer any doubt

That I am losing you

I spend the mornings slowly walking

Until I find myself outside your door

The curtains drawn across your window

I can't help wondering if you're still alone

And if this really is the end

It still feels good to know you're near

And though my travels take me far away

I know my thoughts will bring me here

Even if love disappears

I'm losing you

All my fears are coming true

Tonight a star went out

And I am losing you

I'm losing you

Nothing more that I can do

There's no longer really doubt

That I am losing you

Artis: The Zombies