Lirik Lagu Losing You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Losing You
I see your face in every window
I hear your voice though I know that you're not there
And though you often turned away
I can't believe that you have never cared
Some things are simply meant to be
We only have our lives to save
Another lonely night turns into day
And suddenly the truth has dawned on me
I'm losing you
All my fears are coming true
Tonight a star went out
And I am losing you
I'm losing you
Nothing more that I can do
There's no longer any doubt
That I am losing you
I spend the mornings slowly walking
Until I find myself outside your door
The curtains drawn across your window
I can't help wondering if you're still alone
And if this really is the end
It still feels good to know you're near
And though my travels take me far away
I know my thoughts will bring me here
Even if love disappears
I'm losing you
All my fears are coming true
Tonight a star went out
And I am losing you
I'm losing you
Nothing more that I can do
There's no longer really doubt
That I am losing you
Artis: The Zombies
