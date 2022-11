Lirik Lagu I Remember When I Loved Her - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Remember When I Loved Her

She seemed so cold to me

And I remember when I loved her

She seemed so cold to me

But I remember when I loved her

[Chorus]

Now we are strange, no more in love

But I still wish that I could hold her

My dream of love has gone

And I remember when I loved her

[Instrumental]

[Chorus]

Now we are strange, no more in love

But I still wish that I could hold her

My dream of love has gone

And I remember when I loved her

[Outro]

When I loved her

When I loved

Her

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Begin Here

Tahun: 1965