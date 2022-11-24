Lirik Lagu Whenever You’re Ready - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Whenever You’re Ready
Well, I've been hurt but I still love you
I've been hurt like this before, oh, yeah
You're not teaching me a new thing
Try to realise and call me when you're ready
Whenever you're ready
I know you laugh but I still love you
And though I've cried like this before
You're not teaching me a new thing
Try to realise and call me when you're ready
Whenever you're ready
But if you call me
You've got to treat me in a different way
And if you call me
You've got to listen, girl, to what I tell you
And never hurt me, 'cause I love you
Never hurt me like before, oh, yeah
You're not teaching me a new thing
Try to realise and call me when you're ready
Whenever you're ready
You're not teaching me a new thing
Try to realise and call me when you're ready
Whenever you're ready
All you gotta do is call, call me, call me
You know
Call me, call me, call me
Call me
Call me
