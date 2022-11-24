Lirik Lagu Whenever You’re Ready - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Whenever You’re Ready

Well, I've been hurt but I still love you

I've been hurt like this before, oh, yeah

You're not teaching me a new thing

Try to realise and call me when you're ready

Whenever you're ready

I know you laugh but I still love you

And though I've cried like this before

You're not teaching me a new thing

Try to realise and call me when you're ready

Whenever you're ready

But if you call me

You've got to treat me in a different way

And if you call me

You've got to listen, girl, to what I tell you

And never hurt me, 'cause I love you

Never hurt me like before, oh, yeah

You're not teaching me a new thing

Try to realise and call me when you're ready

Whenever you're ready

You're not teaching me a new thing

Try to realise and call me when you're ready

Whenever you're ready

All you gotta do is call, call me, call me

You know

Call me, call me, call me

Call me

Call me