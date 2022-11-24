Lirik Lagu Lula Lula - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lula Lula

Lula, Lula, you don't need to stay

Lula, Lula, I will want you anyway

I don't need the proof of how you feel

I believe I know

Love's falling around you

It shines like sunlight in your eyes, little one

Hold my hand, I'm in love with you

Hold my hand, so in love with you

Lula, Lula, you're too young to see

Lula, Lula, what this feeling means to me

If it's love, then I've been wrong before

I will call it joy

It's falling around me

It's burning my heart, like a fire in my soul

Hold my hand, can you feel the joy

Hold my hand, I'm so full of joy

If I'm ever feeling down again

I will look to you

Love's falling around you

It shines like sunlight in your eyes, little one

Hold my hand, I'm in love with you

Hold my hand, so in love with you

Hold my hand, can you feel the joy

Hold my hand, I'm so full of joy