Lirik Lagu Lula Lula - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 November 2022, 02:44 WIB
The Zombies.
The Zombies. /Instagram/@thezombiesofficial

Lirik Lagu Lula Lula

Lula, Lula, you don't need to stay
Lula, Lula, I will want you anyway
I don't need the proof of how you feel
I believe I know

Love's falling around you
It shines like sunlight in your eyes, little one

Hold my hand, I'm in love with you
Hold my hand, so in love with you
Lula, Lula, you're too young to see
Lula, Lula, what this feeling means to me
If it's love, then I've been wrong before
I will call it joy

It's falling around me
It's burning my heart, like a fire in my soul

Hold my hand, can you feel the joy
Hold my hand, I'm so full of joy

If I'm ever feeling down again
I will look to you

Love's falling around you
It shines like sunlight in your eyes, little one

Hold my hand, I'm in love with you
Hold my hand, so in love with you
Hold my hand, can you feel the joy
Hold my hand, I'm so full of joy

Editor: Nopsi Marga

