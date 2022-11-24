Lirik Lagu Lula Lula - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lula Lula
Lula, Lula, you don't need to stay
Lula, Lula, I will want you anyway
I don't need the proof of how you feel
I believe I know
Love's falling around you
It shines like sunlight in your eyes, little one
Hold my hand, I'm in love with you
Hold my hand, so in love with you
Lula, Lula, you're too young to see
Lula, Lula, what this feeling means to me
If it's love, then I've been wrong before
I will call it joy
It's falling around me
It's burning my heart, like a fire in my soul
Hold my hand, can you feel the joy
Hold my hand, I'm so full of joy
If I'm ever feeling down again
I will look to you
Love's falling around you
It shines like sunlight in your eyes, little one
Hold my hand, I'm in love with you
Hold my hand, so in love with you
Hold my hand, can you feel the joy
Hold my hand, I'm so full of joy
Artikel Pilihan