Lirik Lagu Love Breaks Down

My love and I, we work well together

But often we're apart

Absence makes the heart lose weight, yeah

Till love breaks down, love breaks down

Oh my, oh my, have you seen the weather

The sweet September rain

Rain on me like no other

Until I drown, until I drown

When love breaks down

The things you do

To stop the truth from hurting you

When love breaks down

The lies we tеll

They only serve to fool oursеlves

When love breaks down

The things you do

To stop the truth from hurting you

When love breaks down

My love and I, we are boxing clever

She'll never crowd me out

Fall be free as old confetti

And paint the town, paint the town

When love breaks down

The things you do

To stop the truth from hurting you

When love breaks down

The lies we tell

They only serve to fool ourselves

When love breaks down

The things you do

To stop the truth from hurting you

When love breaks down

The lies we tell

They only serve to fool ourselves

When love breaks down

The things you do

To stop the truth from hurting you

When love breaks down

You join the wrecks

Who leave their hearts for easy sex

When love breaks down

When love breaks down