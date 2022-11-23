Lirik Lagu Candy - Robbie Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Candy - Robbie Williams

I was there to witness

Candice's inner business

She wants the boys to notice

Her rainbows, and her ponies

She was educated

But could not count to ten

How she got lots of different horses

By lots of different men

And I say

Liberate your sons and daughters

The bush is high

But in the hole there's water

You can get some, when they give it

Nothing sacred, but it's a living

Hey ho here she goes

Either a little too high or a little too low

Got no self-esteem and vertigo

'Cause she thinks she's made of candy

Hey ho here she goes

Either a little too loud or a little too close

There's a hurricane in the back of her throat

And she thinks she's made of candy

Ring a ring of roses

Whoever gets the closest

She comes and she goes

As the war of the roses

Mother was a victim

Father beat the system

By moving bricks to Brixton

And learning how to fix them

Liberate your sons and daughters

The bush is high