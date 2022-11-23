Lirik Lagu Candy - Robbie Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 November 2022, 01:00 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/StockSnap

Lirik Candy - Robbie Williams

I was there to witness
Candice's inner business
She wants the boys to notice
Her rainbows, and her ponies

She was educated
But could not count to ten
How she got lots of different horses
By lots of different men

And I say
Liberate your sons and daughters
The bush is high
But in the hole there's water

You can get some, when they give it
Nothing sacred, but it's a living
Hey ho here she goes
Either a little too high or a little too low

Got no self-esteem and vertigo
'Cause she thinks she's made of candy
Hey ho here she goes
Either a little too loud or a little too close

There's a hurricane in the back of her throat
And she thinks she's made of candy
Ring a ring of roses
Whoever gets the closest

She comes and she goes
As the war of the roses
Mother was a victim
Father beat the system

By moving bricks to Brixton
And learning how to fix them
Liberate your sons and daughters
The bush is high

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Ancaman Sesar Lembang Disebut Lebih Dahsyat Dibanding Cimandiri, Membentang dari Manglayang hingga Padalarang

2

BMKG: Sejumlah Wilayah di Jawa Barat Akan Diguyur Hujan Disertai Angin Kencang
3

Link Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Grup B Inggris vs Iran, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
4

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar vs Ekuador, Saksikan Gratis di SCTV
5

Prediksi Senegal vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prediksi Skor
6

Gempa Hari Ini, Masyarakat Jakarta, Bogor, hingga Bandung Merasakan Guncangan Magnitudo 5,6
7

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Senegal Vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
8

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Inggris Vs Iran di Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
9

Link Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Grup A Qatar vs Ekuador, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
10

Gempa Magnitudo 5,6 Guncang Cianjur, Getaran Terasa Sampai Tangerang

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Subang

Lansia Alami Stroke Meninggal, Sang Anak ASN Subang Diduga Depresi Abai Mayat Ibunya hingga Membusuk

Lansia Alami Stroke Meninggal, Sang Anak ASN Subang Diduga Depresi Abai Mayat Ibunya hingga Membusuk

23 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Nggapulu Semua Rute Bulan Desember 2022, Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Nggapulu Semua Rute Bulan Desember 2022, Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket

23 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Depok

Preview dan Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Prancis vs Australia: Badai Cedera, Les Bleus tetap Favorit

Preview dan Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Prancis vs Australia: Badai Cedera, Les Bleus tetap Favorit

23 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Rabu 23 November 2022 Lengkap Jam Tayang dan Link Live Streaming TV Digital

Jadwal Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Rabu 23 November 2022 Lengkap Jam Tayang dan Link Live Streaming TV Digital

23 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara ANTV, 23 November 2022: Tayang Mega Bollywood Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani dan Film Pee Mak

Jadwal Acara ANTV, 23 November 2022: Tayang Mega Bollywood Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani dan Film Pee Mak

23 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Indo Bali News

Piala Dunia 2022: Link Live Streaming Prancis vs Australia

Piala Dunia 2022: Link Live Streaming Prancis vs Australia

23 November 2022, 00:58 WIB

Kendalku

YALLA SHOOT TV LIVE STREAMING Prancis vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022 Ilegal, Link Resmi di Vidio.com

YALLA SHOOT TV LIVE STREAMING Prancis vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022 Ilegal, Link Resmi di Vidio.com

23 November 2022, 00:56 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Berawan hingga Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Semarang dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Berawan hingga Hujan Ringan

23 November 2022, 00:55 WIB

Kendalku

HASIL Dangdut Academy 5 Grup 1 Top 6 DA 5, Afan Lolos, Siapa yang Tersenggol Tadi Malam Ini 22 November 2022

HASIL Dangdut Academy 5 Grup 1 Top 6 DA 5, Afan Lolos, Siapa yang Tersenggol Tadi Malam Ini 22 November 2022

23 November 2022, 00:47 WIB

Jurnal Medan

KPU Jalin Sinergi dengan Kemenkumham, Kominfo, dan LKPP Melalui Penandatanganan Nota Kesepahaman

KPU Jalin Sinergi dengan Kemenkumham, Kominfo, dan LKPP Melalui Penandatanganan Nota Kesepahaman

23 November 2022, 00:46 WIB

Serang News

Sedang Tayang, Live Streaming SCTV Prancis vs Australia Gratis, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 di TV Online

Sedang Tayang, Live Streaming SCTV Prancis vs Australia Gratis, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 di TV Online

23 November 2022, 00:42 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal UAS Bahasa Sunda Kelas 4 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Sunda Kelas 4 SD Tahun 2022

Soal UAS Bahasa Sunda Kelas 4 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Sunda Kelas 4 SD Tahun 2022

23 November 2022, 00:40 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara TRANSTV, 23 November 2022: Film Self Less dan Mollys Game Tayang Malam Ini

Jadwal Acara TRANSTV, 23 November 2022: Film Self Less dan Mollys Game Tayang Malam Ini

23 November 2022, 00:40 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Prediksi, Line Up , Head to Head Jerman vs Jepang, Saksikan Malam Ini Pukul 20.00 WIB

Prediksi, Line Up , Head to Head Jerman vs Jepang, Saksikan Malam Ini Pukul 20.00 WIB

23 November 2022, 00:38 WIB

Literasi News

Daftar Nama Pemain Perancis di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: Ada Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Konate, Giroud, Benzema Absen

Daftar Nama Pemain Perancis di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: Ada Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Konate, Giroud, Benzema Absen

23 November 2022, 00:38 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Gunung Dempo Semua Rute Bulan Desember 2022, Lengkap Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Gunung Dempo Semua Rute Bulan Desember 2022, Lengkap Harga Tiket

23 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal PAS Bahasa Sunda Kelas 4 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Sunda Kelas 4 SD Tahun 2022

Soal PAS Bahasa Sunda Kelas 4 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Sunda Kelas 4 SD Tahun 2022

23 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Yogyakarta Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Cerah Berawan hingga Hujan Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Yogyakarta Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Cerah Berawan hingga Hujan Sedang

23 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara RCTI, 23 November 2022: Sinetron Cinta Alesha Tayang Selepas Dunia Terbalik

Jadwal Acara RCTI, 23 November 2022: Sinetron Cinta Alesha Tayang Selepas Dunia Terbalik

23 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Prancis Vs Australia Prediksi, Dan Link Live Streaming

Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Prancis Vs Australia Prediksi, Dan Link Live Streaming

23 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara NET TV, 23 November 2022: Dragons Defenders Of Berk S2 Tayang Setelah Diary Bahagia

Jadwal Acara NET TV, 23 November 2022: Dragons Defenders Of Berk S2 Tayang Setelah Diary Bahagia

23 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Berita Bantul

Hadiri Mubadalah Postgraduate Forum 2022, Dosen KPI STAI Sunan Pandanaran Presentasikan Papernya

Hadiri Mubadalah Postgraduate Forum 2022, Dosen KPI STAI Sunan Pandanaran Presentasikan Papernya

23 November 2022, 00:28 WIB

Serang News

Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022, Siaran Langsung Prancis vs Australia di TV Online, Tayang di SCTV dan Vidio

Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022, Siaran Langsung Prancis vs Australia di TV Online, Tayang di SCTV dan Vidio

23 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

JADWAL SIM KELILING untuk Kota Bandung, Cimahi dan KBB Hari Ini, Rabu 23 November 2022

JADWAL SIM KELILING untuk Kota Bandung, Cimahi dan KBB Hari Ini, Rabu 23 November 2022

23 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Rabu, 23 November 2022 Akan Tayang Mamah Dedeh, Uang Kaget Lagi, Hingga Family 100

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Rabu, 23 November 2022 Akan Tayang Mamah Dedeh, Uang Kaget Lagi, Hingga Family 100

23 November 2022, 00:23 WIB