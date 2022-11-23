Lirik Lagu Candy - Robbie Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Candy - Robbie Williams
I was there to witness
Candice's inner business
She wants the boys to notice
Her rainbows, and her ponies
She was educated
But could not count to ten
How she got lots of different horses
By lots of different men
And I say
Liberate your sons and daughters
The bush is high
But in the hole there's water
You can get some, when they give it
Nothing sacred, but it's a living
Hey ho here she goes
Either a little too high or a little too low
Got no self-esteem and vertigo
'Cause she thinks she's made of candy
Hey ho here she goes
Either a little too loud or a little too close
There's a hurricane in the back of her throat
And she thinks she's made of candy
Ring a ring of roses
Whoever gets the closest
She comes and she goes
As the war of the roses
Mother was a victim
Father beat the system
By moving bricks to Brixton
And learning how to fix them
Liberate your sons and daughters
The bush is high
