Lirik Lagu Somethin' Stupid - Robbie Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somethin' Stupid - Robbie Williams

I know I stand in line

Until you think you have the time

To spend an evening with me

And if we go someplace to dance

I know that there's a chance

You won't be leaving with me

Then afterwards we drop into a quiet little place

And have a drink or two

And then I go and spoil it all

By saying something stupid

Like I love you

I can see it in your eyes

You still despise the same old lines

You heard the night before

And though it's just a line to you

For me it's true

And never seemed so right before

I practice every day to find some clever

Lines to say

To make the meaning come true

But then I think I'll wait until the evening

Gets late

And I'm alone with you

The time is right

Your perfume fills my head

The stars get red

And oh the night's so blue

And then I go and spoil it all

By saying something stupid

Like I love you

I love you

I love you

I love you

I love you

I love you

I love you