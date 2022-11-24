Lirik Lagu Sticks and Stones - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sticks and Stones
[Verse 1]
People talk about breaking off
Can't they let us be
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But talk don't bother me
[Verse 2]
People talk about breaking off
Scandalize my name
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But I'll never be the same
[Chorus]
I've been abused
In my home
I've been abused
I've been abused right from the start
Oh, oh, oh
[Verse 1]
People talk about breaking off
Can't they let us be
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But talk don't bother me
Oh, oh, oh, oh!
[Instrumental]
[Chorus]
I've been abused
Out of my home
I've been abused
I've been abused right from the start
Oh, oh, oh
[Verse 1]
People talk about breaking off
Can't they let us be
Sticks and stones may break my bones
But talk don't bother me
