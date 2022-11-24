Lirik Lagu Sticks and Stones - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sticks and Stones

[Verse 1]

People talk about breaking off

Can't they let us be

Sticks and stones may break my bones

But talk don't bother me

[Verse 2]

People talk about breaking off

Scandalize my name

Sticks and stones may break my bones

But I'll never be the same

[Chorus]

I've been abused

In my home

I've been abused

I've been abused right from the start

Oh, oh, oh

[Verse 1]

People talk about breaking off

Can't they let us be

Sticks and stones may break my bones

But talk don't bother me

Oh, oh, oh, oh!

[Instrumental]

[Chorus]

I've been abused

Out of my home

I've been abused

I've been abused right from the start

Oh, oh, oh

[Verse 1]

People talk about breaking off

Can't they let us be

Sticks and stones may break my bones

But talk don't bother me