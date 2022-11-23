Lirik Lagu Change - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh, tell me that dark could never win the light
Oh, tell me that wrong could never win the right
Baby, tell me that we gon' some day stop the fight
And tell me that every, everything gon' be alright
Oh, tell me who's stupid, baby, is it me or them?
Just tell me who's insane, baby, is it me or them?
In this crazy world after patience, could we get the pearl?
But this world, which teaches me, preaches me how to curl
Oh, fuck the school
All we got is mad teachers and some visible classes
Divided spaces, and forever lastin' stresses
Everybody's mad, kill people with fingers on Twitter
More than a gun, more than a knife
The tip of your tongue just glitter
Would the pain always win your gain? (Nah)
How could you bet? It's damn checkin' game (yeah)
We're losin' again, homie, we losin' too many things
What should we tell our sons?
You know that they will be the men
Like you and me
If hope is a taste
What is yours, what you eat all day? (What you eat all day?)
And if your love is a game
Are we losin', losin'? Oh
World is gonna change (ooh, ooh, ooh)
World is gonna change (ooh, ooh-ooh)
World is gonna change (ooh, ooh, ooh)
World is gonna change (ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Yeah, yeah, tell me what is really real?
I'm tryna buy a new Ferrari for my newest deal
Baby girl say, "The world really hate us, huh?"
Pray a lot and maybe God give you Saint Laurent
