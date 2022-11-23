Lirik Lagu Change - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Change - RM

Oh, tell me that dark could never win the light

Oh, tell me that wrong could never win the right

Baby, tell me that we gon' some day stop the fight

And tell me that every, everything gon' be alright

Oh, tell me who's stupid, baby, is it me or them?

Just tell me who's insane, baby, is it me or them?

In this crazy world after patience, could we get the pearl?

But this world, which teaches me, preaches me how to curl

Oh, fuck the school

All we got is mad teachers and some visible classes

Divided spaces, and forever lastin' stresses

Everybody's mad, kill people with fingers on Twitter

More than a gun, more than a knife

The tip of your tongue just glitter

Would the pain always win your gain? (Nah)

How could you bet? It's damn checkin' game (yeah)

We're losin' again, homie, we losin' too many things

What should we tell our sons?

You know that they will be the men

Like you and me

If hope is a taste

What is yours, what you eat all day? (What you eat all day?)

And if your love is a game

Are we losin', losin'? Oh

World is gonna change (ooh, ooh, ooh)

World is gonna change (ooh, ooh-ooh)

World is gonna change (ooh, ooh, ooh)

World is gonna change (ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)

Yeah, yeah, tell me what is really real?

I'm tryna buy a new Ferrari for my newest deal

Baby girl say, "The world really hate us, huh?"

Pray a lot and maybe God give you Saint Laurent