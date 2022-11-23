Lirik Lagu Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Benny Blanco, Halsey, dan Khalid – Eastside

Uh

Yeah, yeah

When I was young, I fell in love

We used to hold hands, man, that was enough (yeah)

Then we grew up, started to touch

Used to kiss underneath the light on the back of the bus (yeah)

Oh no, your daddy didn't like me much

And he didn't believe me when I said you were the one

Oh, every day she found a way out of the window to sneak out late

She used to meet me on the Eastside

In the city where the sun don't set

And every day you know that we ride

Through the backstreets of a blue Corvette

Baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight

We can go anywhere we want

Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat

Just take my hand and come with me, yeah

We can do anything if we put our minds to it

Take your whole life then you put a line through it

My love is yours if you're willing to take it

Give me your heart 'cause I ain't gonna break it

So come away, starting today

Start a new life, together in a different place

We know that love is how these ideas came to be

So baby, run away, away with me

Seventeen and we got a dream to have a family

A house and everything in between

And then, oh, suddenly we turned twenty-three

Now we got pressure for taking our life more seriously

We got our dead-end jobs and got bills to pay

Have old friends and know our enemies

Now I, I'm thinking back to when I was young

Back to the day when I was falling in love

He used to meet me on the Eastside

In the city where the sun don't set

And every day you know where we ride

Through the backstreets in a blue Corvette

And baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight

We can go anywhere we want

Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat

Just take my hand and come with me

Singing

We can do anything if we put our minds to it

Take your whole life then you put a line through it

My love is yours if you're willing to take it

Give me your heart 'cause I ain't gonna break it

So come away, starting today

Start a new life, together in a different place

We know that love is how these ideas came to be

So baby, run away with me

Run away, now

Run away, now

Run away, now

Run away, now

Run away, now

Run away, now

He used to meet me on the Eastside