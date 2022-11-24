Lirik Lagu Knowing You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Knowing You

Knowing you

Colours everything I see

When you’re gone

There’s a cold wind blows through me

And after all the loneliness

To know that you are near

To know that you are here with me

Is all that I will ever need

And after all the promises

Never did come true

To find that every step I took

Was always taking me to you

Worlds apart

Was it chance or was it fate

Brought us here

Though it nearly came too late

When I remember how many times

The door was slowly closed

The life that I was following

Was not the life I really chose

Now I can simply turn around

Everything I’ve known

Facing up to every day now

I will never be alone

And after all the loneliness

To know that you are here

To know that you are near to me

Is all that I will ever need

Artis: The Zombies