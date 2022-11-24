Lirik Lagu Knowing You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Knowing You
Knowing you
Colours everything I see
When you’re gone
There’s a cold wind blows through me
And after all the loneliness
To know that you are near
To know that you are here with me
Is all that I will ever need
And after all the promises
Never did come true
To find that every step I took
Was always taking me to you
Worlds apart
Was it chance or was it fate
Brought us here
Though it nearly came too late
When I remember how many times
The door was slowly closed
The life that I was following
Was not the life I really chose
Now I can simply turn around
Everything I’ve known
Facing up to every day now
I will never be alone
And after all the loneliness
To know that you are here
To know that you are near to me
Is all that I will ever need
Artis: The Zombies
