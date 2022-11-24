Lirik Lagu Love Conquers All - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Conquers All
Find yourself inside a world of strangers
Knowing time is slowly passing by
Always just be on the edge of danger
Feeling every moment's do or die
Take a look around
Before you see the last chance fade away
Don't fool yourself and say you can't let go
There's a whole new world that's waiting
Now's the chance you're praying for
If you're gonna take it
Know you're gonna make it
Love conquers all
Don't hide your heart away
Each time you fall
Every day can have it's share of sorrow
There's a silvеr line just beyond
Waiting for the light to bring tomorrow
Know that bеtter times are further on
If you wanna try
You know we're gonna dance those blues away
Just you and I we could light up the night
Don't let this sadness
Keep you waiting for another chance
There's no need to fake it
You know we're gonna make it
Love conquers all
Don't hide your heart away
Each time you fall
