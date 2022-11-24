Lirik Lagu Love Conquers All - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Conquers All

Find yourself inside a world of strangers

Knowing time is slowly passing by

Always just be on the edge of danger

Feeling every moment's do or die

Take a look around

Before you see the last chance fade away

Don't fool yourself and say you can't let go

There's a whole new world that's waiting

Now's the chance you're praying for

If you're gonna take it

Know you're gonna make it

Love conquers all

Don't hide your heart away

Each time you fall

Every day can have it's share of sorrow

There's a silvеr line just beyond

Waiting for the light to bring tomorrow

Know that bеtter times are further on

If you wanna try

You know we're gonna dance those blues away

Just you and I we could light up the night

Don't let this sadness

Keep you waiting for another chance

There's no need to fake it

You know we're gonna make it

Love conquers all

Don't hide your heart away

Each time you fall