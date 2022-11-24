Lirik Lagu Nights on Fire - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nights on Fire
But doesn't anybody hear it
A million voices up all night
A candle burns for every whispered friend
Turn this darkness into light
How many times must hearts be broken
How many hide behind this world of tears
Someday the spirit burning deep inside
Will break away from all this hope
When the night's on fire
There's a bright new sky
Lighting up our hopes with our desires
When the night's on fire
We can cut the wire
Knowing only love can take us higher higher
See the еagle rise
Inside thе heart of mine
And in a world beyond tomorrow
Each captive heart can learn to fly again
Only believe and the door will open wide
Let your spirit touch the flame
When the night's on fire
There's a bright new sky
Lighting up our hopes with our desires
When the night's on fire
We can cut the wire
Knowing only love can take us higher higher
See the eagle rise
Inside the heart of mine
Artis: The Zombies
Album: New World
Artikel Pilihan