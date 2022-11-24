Lirik Lagu Nights on Fire - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nights on Fire

But doesn't anybody hear it

A million voices up all night

A candle burns for every whispered friend

Turn this darkness into light

How many times must hearts be broken

How many hide behind this world of tears

Someday the spirit burning deep inside

Will break away from all this hope

When the night's on fire

There's a bright new sky

Lighting up our hopes with our desires

When the night's on fire

We can cut the wire

Knowing only love can take us higher higher

See the еagle rise

Inside thе heart of mine

And in a world beyond tomorrow

Each captive heart can learn to fly again

Only believe and the door will open wide

Let your spirit touch the flame

When the night's on fire

There's a bright new sky

Lighting up our hopes with our desires

When the night's on fire

We can cut the wire

Knowing only love can take us higher higher

See the eagle rise

Inside the heart of mine

Artis: The Zombies

Album: New World