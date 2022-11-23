Lirik Lagu Sabotage - Beastie Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beastie Boys – Sabotage

I can't stand it, I know you planned it

I'm gonna set it straight, this Watergate

I can't stand rocking when I'm in here

'Cause your crystal ball ain't so crystal clear

So while you sit back and wonder why

I got this fucking thorn in my side

Oh my God, it's a mirage

I'm tellin' y'all, it's a sabotage

So, so, so, so listen up 'cause you can't say nothin'

You'll shut me down with a push of your button?

But you, I'm out and I'm gone

I'll tell you now, I keep it on and on

'Cause what you see you might not get

And we can bet, so don't you get souped yet

You're scheming on a thing that's a mirage

I'm trying to tell you now, it's sabotage

Why

Our backs are now against the wall?

Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage

Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage

Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage

Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage

I can't stand it, I know you planned it

I'm gonna set it straight, this Watergate

Lord, I can't stand rockin' when I'm in this place

Because I feel disgrace because you're all in my face

But make no mistakes and switch up my channel

I'm Buddy Rich when I fly off the handle

What could it be? It's a mirage

You're scheming on a thing, that's sabotage

Kredit

Artis: Beastie Boys

Album: Ill Communication

Dirilis: 1994

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap

Songwriters: Adam Yauch, Adam Hotovitz, Michael Diamond

Penghargaan: MTV Video Music Award untuk Best Video (That Should Have Won a Moonman)

Nominasi: MTV Video Music Award

Fakta Beastie Boys