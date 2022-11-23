Lirik Lagu Sabotage - Beastie Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beastie Boys – Sabotage
I can't stand it, I know you planned it
I'm gonna set it straight, this Watergate
I can't stand rocking when I'm in here
'Cause your crystal ball ain't so crystal clear
So while you sit back and wonder why
I got this fucking thorn in my side
Oh my God, it's a mirage
I'm tellin' y'all, it's a sabotage
So, so, so, so listen up 'cause you can't say nothin'
You'll shut me down with a push of your button?
But you, I'm out and I'm gone
I'll tell you now, I keep it on and on
'Cause what you see you might not get
And we can bet, so don't you get souped yet
You're scheming on a thing that's a mirage
I'm trying to tell you now, it's sabotage
Why
Our backs are now against the wall?
Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage
Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage
Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage
Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage
I can't stand it, I know you planned it
I'm gonna set it straight, this Watergate
Lord, I can't stand rockin' when I'm in this place
Because I feel disgrace because you're all in my face
But make no mistakes and switch up my channel
I'm Buddy Rich when I fly off the handle
What could it be? It's a mirage
You're scheming on a thing, that's sabotage
Kredit
Artis: Beastie Boys
Album: Ill Communication
Dirilis: 1994
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Hip Hop/Rap
Songwriters: Adam Yauch, Adam Hotovitz, Michael Diamond
Penghargaan: MTV Video Music Award untuk Best Video (That Should Have Won a Moonman)
Nominasi: MTV Video Music Award
