Lirik Lagu I Can’t Make Up My Mind - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Can’t Make Up My Mind

[Verse 1]

I can't make up my mind

Someone has to help me

I never seem to know what to do

I just can't decide for myself

She has told me, in so many words

That she's still in love with me

And she wants me back

She wants me back, with her again

[Chorus]

(She said)

Why don't you come back home to me

Why don't you come back, come back

Where you belong

I need you here

Why don't you come back home to me

Why don't you come back, come back

Where you belong

I want you by my side

[Verse 2]

Someone show me which way to go

I need guiding in my choice

Oh, what to do

Someone has to help me

[Chorus]

(She said)

Why don't you come back home to me

Why don't you come back, come back

Where you belong

I want you here

Why don't you come back home to me

Why don't you come back, come back

Where you belong

I want you by my side

[Verse 3]

Someone show me which way to go

I need guiding in my choice

Oh, what to do

Someone has to help me

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Begin Here

Tahun: 1965