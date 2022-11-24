Lirik Lagu I Can’t Make Up My Mind - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Can’t Make Up My Mind
[Verse 1]
I can't make up my mind
Someone has to help me
I never seem to know what to do
I just can't decide for myself
She has told me, in so many words
That she's still in love with me
And she wants me back
She wants me back, with her again
[Chorus]
(She said)
Why don't you come back home to me
Why don't you come back, come back
Where you belong
I need you here
Why don't you come back home to me
Why don't you come back, come back
Where you belong
I want you by my side
[Verse 2]
Someone show me which way to go
I need guiding in my choice
Oh, what to do
Someone has to help me
[Chorus]
(She said)
Why don't you come back home to me
Why don't you come back, come back
Where you belong
I want you here
Why don't you come back home to me
Why don't you come back, come back
Where you belong
I want you by my side
[Verse 3]
Someone show me which way to go
I need guiding in my choice
Oh, what to do
Someone has to help me
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Begin Here
Tahun: 1965
