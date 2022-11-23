Lirik Lagu Fast Lane - Bad Meets Evil ft. Eminem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Meets Evil ft. Eminem - Fast Lane
Uh, first verse, uh, I'm armed 'til I'm on an island
My life's ridin' on the Autobahn on autopilot
Before I touch dirt, I'll kill y'all with kindness
I kill ya, my natural persona's much worse
You've been warned if you've been born or if you conformed
Slap up a cop and then snatch him out of his uniform
Leave him with his socks, hard bottoms and bloomers on
And hang him by his balls from the horn of a unicorn
Y'all niggas' intellect mad slow, y'all fags know
Claimin' you bangin', you flamin'
Bet you could light your own cigarette with ya asshole
Me and Shady deaded the past
So that basically resurrected my cashflow
I might rap tight as the snatch of a fat dyke
Though I ain't wrapped tight
My blood type's the '80s, my '90s was like the Navy
You was like the Bradys, you still fly kites daily
Catch me in my Mercedes, bumpin' "Ice Ice Baby"
Screamin', "Shady 'til I die", like a half a pair of dice, life's crazy
So I live it to the fullest 'til I'm Swayze
And you only live it once, so I'm thinkin' 'bout this nice, nice lady
Wait, no, stop me now 'fore I get on a roll (Danish)
Let me tell you what this pretty little dame's name is
'Cause she's kinda famous
And I hope that I don't sound too heinous when I say this
Nicki Minaj, but I wanna stick my penis in your anus
You morons think that I'm a genius
Really I belong inside a dang insane asylum cleanin'
Came to drive them trailer parks crazy
I am back, and I am razor-sharp, baby
And that's back with a capital "B" with an exclamation mark
Maybe you should listen when I flip the linguistics
'Cause when I rip this mystical slick shit
You don't wanna become another victim, a statistic of this shit
'Cause after I spit the bullets
I'ma treat these shell casings like a soccer ball
I'ma kick the ballistics, so get this dick, I'ma live this
I'm livin' life in the fast lane
Movin' at the speed of life and I can't slow down
Only got a gallon in the gas tank
But I'm almost at the finish line, so I can't stop now
I don't really know where I'm headed, just enjoyin' the ride
Just gon' roll 'til I drop and ride 'til I die
I'm livin' life in the fast lane
(Pedal to the metal)
Livin' life in the fast lane
(Pedal to the metal)
Yeah, my whole goal as a poet's to be relaxed in orbit
At war with a bottle, as Captain Morgan attacks my organs
My slow flow is euphoric, it's like I rap endorphins
I made a pact with the Devil that says "I'll let you take me"
"You let me take this shovel, dig up the corpse of Jack Kevorkian"
