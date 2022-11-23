Lirik Lagu Fast Lane - Bad Meets Evil ft. Eminem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Meets Evil ft. Eminem - Fast Lane

Uh, first verse, uh, I'm armed 'til I'm on an island

My life's ridin' on the Autobahn on autopilot

Before I touch dirt, I'll kill y'all with kindness

I kill ya, my natural persona's much worse

You've been warned if you've been born or if you conformed

Slap up a cop and then snatch him out of his uniform

Leave him with his socks, hard bottoms and bloomers on

And hang him by his balls from the horn of a unicorn

Y'all niggas' intellect mad slow, y'all fags know

Claimin' you bangin', you flamin'

Bet you could light your own cigarette with ya asshole

Me and Shady deaded the past

So that basically resurrected my cashflow

I might rap tight as the snatch of a fat dyke

Though I ain't wrapped tight

My blood type's the '80s, my '90s was like the Navy

You was like the Bradys, you still fly kites daily

Catch me in my Mercedes, bumpin' "Ice Ice Baby"

Screamin', "Shady 'til I die", like a half a pair of dice, life's crazy

So I live it to the fullest 'til I'm Swayze

And you only live it once, so I'm thinkin' 'bout this nice, nice lady

Wait, no, stop me now 'fore I get on a roll (Danish)

Let me tell you what this pretty little dame's name is

'Cause she's kinda famous

And I hope that I don't sound too heinous when I say this

Nicki Minaj, but I wanna stick my penis in your anus

You morons think that I'm a genius

Really I belong inside a dang insane asylum cleanin'

Came to drive them trailer parks crazy

I am back, and I am razor-sharp, baby

And that's back with a capital "B" with an exclamation mark

Maybe you should listen when I flip the linguistics

'Cause when I rip this mystical slick shit

You don't wanna become another victim, a statistic of this shit

'Cause after I spit the bullets

I'ma treat these shell casings like a soccer ball

I'ma kick the ballistics, so get this dick, I'ma live this

I'm livin' life in the fast lane

Movin' at the speed of life and I can't slow down

Only got a gallon in the gas tank

But I'm almost at the finish line, so I can't stop now

I don't really know where I'm headed, just enjoyin' the ride

Just gon' roll 'til I drop and ride 'til I die

I'm livin' life in the fast lane

(Pedal to the metal)

Livin' life in the fast lane

(Pedal to the metal)

Yeah, my whole goal as a poet's to be relaxed in orbit

At war with a bottle, as Captain Morgan attacks my organs

My slow flow is euphoric, it's like I rap endorphins

I made a pact with the Devil that says "I'll let you take me"

"You let me take this shovel, dig up the corpse of Jack Kevorkian"