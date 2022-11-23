Lirik Lagu Hooligan - Baby Keem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby Keem - Hooligan

I get the top while I skeet off (huh)

Swervin' through lanes, I am limitless

For the ones down, I say, "Free y'all"

I start to question what freedom is

My unc' put the Chevy on fours

I drip in all black like an emo bit*h

But these are not regular clothes

These are the outfits I make a movie in (huh)

Baby Keem count up them Frito Lays

I get the call and I go

Shawty gon' fu*k all my goons, stop it

I am above the buffoons, stop it

I am above all the rules

Look at my wrist, it say "Freeze, freeze"

I need to buy a new neck, neck, neck, neck

I stopped wearin' VVs

(Huh, huh, huh)

Pleasе get the fu*k out the pic' (huh)

Hе got to fu*k and he got to fu*k

So what is the use of my d**k?

She wanna put on her jewelry, and play with it

Like she's entitled to it

I'm done

Bit*h, go to your room

I cannot fu*k with no corny bit*h

I give 'em ten and be done with it

I learned that shit from the gunners

Mask on, they don't know who it is

Eat the pussy so good

I give her butterflies all in her stomach, shit

I'm the youngest nigga runnin' it

Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah

Hooligans, they on the way

Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah

Had to influence the wave

Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah

Hop in the ship, go to space

Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah

Drive to the crib on the lakes

I need another exit at the show

'Cause niggas be lurkin' when I hit the road, stu**d

Y'all gotta deal with the boss

Y'all gotta talk to the ones in control, stupid

Even if I take a loss

I stand on the money so tall I see growth, stupid

Turn all you niggas to ghosts, stupid

Take your credit, now you're toast, stupid (huh, huh)

I cannot fu*k with no corny bit*h

I give 'em ten and be done with it

I learned that shit from the gunners

Mask on, they don't know who it is

Eat the p***y so good

I give her butterflies all in her stomach, sh*t

I'm the youngest nigga runnin' it

Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah

Hooligans, they on the way

Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah

Had to influence the wave

Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah

Hop in the ship, go to space

Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah

Drive to the crib on the lakes