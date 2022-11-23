Lirik Lagu Hooligan - Baby Keem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby Keem - Hooligan
I get the top while I skeet off (huh)
Swervin' through lanes, I am limitless
For the ones down, I say, "Free y'all"
I start to question what freedom is
My unc' put the Chevy on fours
I drip in all black like an emo bit*h
But these are not regular clothes
These are the outfits I make a movie in (huh)
Baby Keem count up them Frito Lays
I get the call and I go
Shawty gon' fu*k all my goons, stop it
I am above the buffoons, stop it
I am above all the rules
Look at my wrist, it say "Freeze, freeze"
I need to buy a new neck, neck, neck, neck
I stopped wearin' VVs
(Huh, huh, huh)
Pleasе get the fu*k out the pic' (huh)
Hе got to fu*k and he got to fu*k
So what is the use of my d**k?
She wanna put on her jewelry, and play with it
Like she's entitled to it
I'm done
Bit*h, go to your room
I cannot fu*k with no corny bit*h
I give 'em ten and be done with it
I learned that shit from the gunners
Mask on, they don't know who it is
Eat the pussy so good
I give her butterflies all in her stomach, shit
I'm the youngest nigga runnin' it
Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah
Hooligans, they on the way
Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah
Had to influence the wave
Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah
Hop in the ship, go to space
Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah
Drive to the crib on the lakes
I need another exit at the show
'Cause niggas be lurkin' when I hit the road, stu**d
Y'all gotta deal with the boss
Y'all gotta talk to the ones in control, stupid
Even if I take a loss
I stand on the money so tall I see growth, stupid
Turn all you niggas to ghosts, stupid
Take your credit, now you're toast, stupid (huh, huh)
I cannot fu*k with no corny bit*h
I give 'em ten and be done with it
I learned that shit from the gunners
Mask on, they don't know who it is
Eat the p***y so good
I give her butterflies all in her stomach, sh*t
I'm the youngest nigga runnin' it
Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah
Hooligans, they on the way
Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah
Had to influence the wave
Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah-fah
Hop in the ship, go to space
Fah-fah-fah, fah-fah
Drive to the crib on the lakes
Artikel Pilihan