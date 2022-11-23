Lirik Lagu Honest - Baby Keem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby Keem - Honest
Half-past twelve I was all alone
I can't be compromised
Fu*kin' on my ex, we ain't apologize
'Cause I'm way too young and you always right
Threw it in my face, I'm on another flight
Girl at home, I ain't been living right
The little arguments always start the fight
I had to get away so I'm with you tonight
Is there another guy?
Be honest, honest, honest, are you honest?
'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, let's be honest
'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, are you honest?
'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, let's be honest
'Cause I'm honest
You're not who I love, huh
I just need to pass the time, huh
Felt good, you felt that
Come and get a peace of mind, huh
Move on, brands on me
Stripes in my pocket and a check on me
Never needed shit so don't you check on me
Home last night, the scent of sex on me
Baby Keem, shit, I'm chosen
I work that red Toyota like it's stolen
I treat my lil' orange soda like a Hellcat
She put me out in the winter, feet frozen
She wanna fu*k with me 'cause I'm famous
And that's okay with me, 'cause you been my favorite
I let her do it, she do a lil' bit
A lil' air in her room, she do a lil' bit
Half-past twelve I was all alone
I can't be compromised
Fu*kin' on my ex, we ain't apologize
'Cause I'm way too young and you always right
Threw it in my face, I'm on another flight
Girl at home, I ain't been living right
The little arguments always start the fight
I had to get away so I'm with you tonight
Is there another guy?
Be honest, honest, honest, are you honest?
'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, let's be honest
'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, are you honest?
'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, let's be honest
'Cause I'm honest
Kredit
Artis: Baby Keem
Album: DIE FOR MY BIT*H
Dirilis: 2019
Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap
Songwriters: Daniel Tennenbaum, Hykeem Carter, Mark Anthony Spears
Fakta Baby Keem
Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr atau lebih dikenal sebagai Baby Keem , adalah seorang rapper dan produser rekaman berasal dari Amerika.
Artikel Pilihan