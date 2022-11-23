Lirik Lagu Honest - Baby Keem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby Keem - Honest

Half-past twelve I was all alone

I can't be compromised

Fu*kin' on my ex, we ain't apologize

'Cause I'm way too young and you always right

Threw it in my face, I'm on another flight

Girl at home, I ain't been living right

The little arguments always start the fight

I had to get away so I'm with you tonight

Is there another guy?

Be honest, honest, honest, are you honest?

'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, let's be honest

'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, are you honest?

'Cause I'm honest, honest, honest, let's be honest

'Cause I'm honest

You're not who I love, huh

I just need to pass the time, huh

Felt good, you felt that

Come and get a peace of mind, huh

Move on, brands on me

Stripes in my pocket and a check on me

Never needed shit so don't you check on me

Home last night, the scent of sex on me

Baby Keem, shit, I'm chosen

I work that red Toyota like it's stolen

I treat my lil' orange soda like a Hellcat

She put me out in the winter, feet frozen

She wanna fu*k with me 'cause I'm famous

And that's okay with me, 'cause you been my favorite

I let her do it, she do a lil' bit

A lil' air in her room, she do a lil' bit

Kredit

Artis: Baby Keem

Album: DIE FOR MY BIT*H

Dirilis: 2019

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

Songwriters: Daniel Tennenbaum, Hykeem Carter, Mark Anthony Spears

Fakta Baby Keem

Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr atau lebih dikenal sebagai Baby Keem , adalah seorang rapper dan produser rekaman berasal dari Amerika.