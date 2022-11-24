Lirik Lagu I Can’t Be Wrong - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Can’t Be Wrong
For me time is only seasons
And nights are simply broken days
The cries are not always the reasons
I can’t be wrong when I’m with you
For me the highest is not the hilltop
Neither the deepest of the deep blue sea
My face is wet when the rain stops
I can’t be wrong when I’m with you
I can’t be wrong can’t be wrong when I’m with you
I can’t be wrong can’t be wrong when I’m with you
I can’t be wrong
I said the sun must be freezing
January should only be a place
I thought there was but thеre isn’t
I can’t be wrong when I’m with you
Artis: The Zombies
Album: New World
Tahun: 1991
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Sebastian Santa Maria
