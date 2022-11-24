Lirik Lagu I Can’t Be Wrong - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Can’t Be Wrong

For me time is only seasons

And nights are simply broken days

The cries are not always the reasons

I can’t be wrong when I’m with you

For me the highest is not the hilltop

Neither the deepest of the deep blue sea

My face is wet when the rain stops

I can’t be wrong when I’m with you

I can’t be wrong can’t be wrong when I’m with you

I can’t be wrong can’t be wrong when I’m with you

I can’t be wrong

I said the sun must be freezing

January should only be a place

I thought there was but thеre isn’t

I can’t be wrong when I’m with you

Artis: The Zombies

Album: New World

Tahun: 1991

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Sebastian Santa Maria