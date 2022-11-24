Lirik Lagu Heaven's Gate - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven's Gate

Heaven's gate

And now heaven's gate is open wide

For you have put a light inside me

I can see that heaven is near

Heaven is here

It took so long to see it

Perhaps I looked too hard

Sometimes it was just easier

To take another path

The choices made it simple

It was shallower but safe

Time and time again I chose

To go the easy way

But I believed it

That someday somehow you would find me here

I could feel it so near

And now heaven's gate is open wide

For you have put a light inside me

I can see that heaven is near

You gave away a waiting heart an open gate

A journey sent to celebrate

And when we touch all heaven appears

Heaven is here

The second that I saw you

It all fell into place

For I could read a thousand years

Of friendship in your face

Time that runs in circles

And spins us round so fast

But time has stopped for us right here

To let us meet at last

And I believed it

I knew that it would feel like coming home

I could feel it right here