Lirik Lagu Heaven's Gate - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven's Gate
Heaven's gate
And now heaven's gate is open wide
For you have put a light inside me
I can see that heaven is near
Heaven is here
It took so long to see it
Perhaps I looked too hard
Sometimes it was just easier
To take another path
The choices made it simple
It was shallower but safe
Time and time again I chose
To go the easy way
But I believed it
That someday somehow you would find me here
I could feel it so near
And now heaven's gate is open wide
For you have put a light inside me
I can see that heaven is near
You gave away a waiting heart an open gate
A journey sent to celebrate
And when we touch all heaven appears
Heaven is here
The second that I saw you
It all fell into place
For I could read a thousand years
Of friendship in your face
Time that runs in circles
And spins us round so fast
But time has stopped for us right here
To let us meet at last
And I believed it
I knew that it would feel like coming home
I could feel it right here
