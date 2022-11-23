Lirik Lagu Time - Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time - Float

Lie down and get lazy

Set all of your senses free

This is the time

Gather all thoughts, let go

Fill up your mind with this flow

This is the time

Tomorrow’s not a day

It’s not yet ours, anyway

Now is our time

It’s time to start, it’s time to stop

It’s time for bright, it’s time for dark

Lie down and get lazy

Set all of your senses free

This is the time

Lie down and get lazy

Set all of your senses free

This is the time

Some things to learn, some to unlearn

Some points to turn, some to return

Gather all thoughts, let go

Fill up your mind with this flow

This is the time