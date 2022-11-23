Lirik Lagu Time - Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lie down and get lazy
Set all of your senses free
This is the time
Gather all thoughts, let go
Fill up your mind with this flow
This is the time
Tomorrow’s not a day
It’s not yet ours, anyway
Now is our time
It’s time to start, it’s time to stop
It’s time for bright, it’s time for dark
Lie down and get lazy
Set all of your senses free
This is the time
Lie down and get lazy
Set all of your senses free
This is the time
Some things to learn, some to unlearn
Some points to turn, some to return
Gather all thoughts, let go
Fill up your mind with this flow
This is the time
Artikel Pilihan