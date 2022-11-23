Lirik Lagu Surrender – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Surrender – Float

Life'll only be crazy as it's always been

Wake up early, stay up late, having debts

Things won't be as easy as it often seems

And yet you want me

This cliché's killing me

Still I need more I need more

This I've never thought before

"Chi trova un amico, trova un tesoro."

We can look for many other foreign lines to make me survive your love

You said "To the future we surrender.

Let's just celebrate today, tomorrow's too far away.

What keeps you waiting to love?

Isn't this what you've been dreaming of?"

Life's to live and love's to love

Sundays will be empty as it's always been

Watching TV, wake up late, playing dead

Mondays won't be easy with no plans and schemes

Now that you're still here

The silence shouts it clear

You're still here

The silence shouts it clear

To the future we surrender

Life's to live and love's to love

To the future we surrender

Life's to live and love's to love

To the future we surrender

Life's to live and love's to love

To the future we surrender

Life's to live and love's to love

Ra ta ta

Ra ta ra ta ra ta ra ta ra ta ra ta

Ra ta ta

To the future we surrender

Life's to live and love's to love

To the future we surrender

Life's to live and love's to love