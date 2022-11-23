Lirik Lagu Surrender – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Life'll only be crazy as it's always been
Wake up early, stay up late, having debts
Things won't be as easy as it often seems
And yet you want me
This cliché's killing me
Still I need more I need more
This I've never thought before
"Chi trova un amico, trova un tesoro."
We can look for many other foreign lines to make me survive your love
You said "To the future we surrender.
Let's just celebrate today, tomorrow's too far away.
What keeps you waiting to love?
Isn't this what you've been dreaming of?"
Life's to live and love's to love
Sundays will be empty as it's always been
Watching TV, wake up late, playing dead
Mondays won't be easy with no plans and schemes
Now that you're still here
The silence shouts it clear
You're still here
The silence shouts it clear
To the future we surrender
Life's to live and love's to love
To the future we surrender
Life's to live and love's to love
To the future we surrender
Life's to live and love's to love
To the future we surrender
Life's to live and love's to love
Ra ta ta
Ra ta ra ta ra ta ra ta ra ta ra ta
Ra ta ta
To the future we surrender
Life's to live and love's to love
To the future we surrender
Life's to live and love's to love
