Lirik Lagu I Know She Will - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Know She Will

I know this girl

And know you well

You want her now

She needs you now

No matter where you go

No matter what you do

She'll be for you

I know she will

I know she will

Take my advice

Treat her good, treat her right

Smile for her

She'll be your world

No matter where you go

No matter what you do

She'll be for you

I know she will

I know she will

She told me how she longed for you

Asked me what to do

And I'm wondering how to

Make you see

All you've got to say

Make her come your way

And I know she will

Just take her hand

She'll go with you

Warm to her

She'll be your world

No matter where you go

No matter what you do

She'll be for you

I know she will

I know she will

No matter where you go

No matter what you do

She'll be for you

I know she will

I know she will

She told me how she longed for you

Asked me what to do

And I'm wondering how to

Make you see

All you've got to say

Make her come your way

And I know she will

Just take her hand

She'll go with you

Warm to her