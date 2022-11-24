Lirik Lagu Indication - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Indication

[Verse 1]

It's not that you're wrong

It's just that I am right

I don't want to be tied down every day and every night

[Chorus]

Now I've got an indication

I'll hold out against sensation

I know that if I really try

I think I can hold out

[Verse 2]

If you think

You've got me under wrong

You may be right, but I won't be the one to settle down

[Chorus]

Now I've got an indication

I'll hold out against sensation

I know that if I really try

I think I can hold out

[Verse 3]

But if I can't hold out, keep away from you

I can see it happening, I will be with you

[Bridge]

If it happens

There's nothin' I can do

But realize that you have won and it's no use to fight

[Chorus]

Now I've got an indication

I'll hold out against sensation

I know that if I really try

I think I can hold out

Now I've got an indication

I'll hold out against sensation

I know that if I really try

I think I can hold out

Artis: The Zombies