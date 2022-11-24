Lirik Lagu Indication - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Indication
[Verse 1]
It's not that you're wrong
It's just that I am right
I don't want to be tied down every day and every night
[Chorus]
Now I've got an indication
I'll hold out against sensation
I know that if I really try
I think I can hold out
[Verse 2]
If you think
You've got me under wrong
You may be right, but I won't be the one to settle down
[Chorus]
Now I've got an indication
I'll hold out against sensation
I know that if I really try
I think I can hold out
[Verse 3]
But if I can't hold out, keep away from you
I can see it happening, I will be with you
[Bridge]
If it happens
There's nothin' I can do
But realize that you have won and it's no use to fight
[Chorus]
Now I've got an indication
I'll hold out against sensation
I know that if I really try
I think I can hold out
Now I've got an indication
I'll hold out against sensation
I know that if I really try
I think I can hold out
Artis: The Zombies
