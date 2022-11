Lirik Lagu How Were We Before - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu How Were We Before

The party's over

Don't break in

Gradually through on us shows us

How we were before

Why we waited

Been so lonely

Continually lone to be again

How we were before

And as you waited for me

We will be together

And as you've waited for me

I'll leave you again never ever

So remember

We were lucky

Mercifully turned to be again

How we were before

And as you waited for me

We will be together

And as you've waited for me

I'll leave you again never ever

So remember

We were lucky

Mercifully turned to be again

How we were before

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven