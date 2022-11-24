Lirik Lagu I’ll Call You Mine - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’ll Call You Mine
Though you and I would dance and laugh and play
Walk in the light of day
And talk the night away
Could you see, baby you understood then
That I loved you, how I loved you
I couldn't chance to break the spell we had
The happy times we had
And yet the times were sad
Just for me, baby you understood then
I was afraid to try to call you mine
But now you've come to me (I'll call you mine)
You've brought your love to me (I'll call you mine)
You'll never look away or ever hear me say
(I'll call you mine)
But now you've come to me (I'll call you minе)
You've brought your love to me (I'll call you minе)
You'll never look away or ever hear me say
(I'll call you mine)
I couldn't chance to break the spell we had
The happy times we had
And yet the times were sad
Just for me, baby you understood then
I was afraid to try to call you mine
But now you've come to me (I'll call you mine)
You've brought your love to me (I'll call you mine)
You'll never look away or ever hear me say
(I'll call you mine)
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
Artikel Pilihan