Lirik Lagu I’ll Call You Mine - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’ll Call You Mine

Though you and I would dance and laugh and play

Walk in the light of day

And talk the night away

Could you see, baby you understood then

That I loved you, how I loved you

I couldn't chance to break the spell we had

The happy times we had

And yet the times were sad

Just for me, baby you understood then

I was afraid to try to call you mine

But now you've come to me (I'll call you mine)

You've brought your love to me (I'll call you mine)

You'll never look away or ever hear me say

(I'll call you mine)

But now you've come to me (I'll call you minе)

You've brought your love to me (I'll call you minе)

You'll never look away or ever hear me say

(I'll call you mine)

I couldn't chance to break the spell we had

The happy times we had

And yet the times were sad

Just for me, baby you understood then

I was afraid to try to call you mine

But now you've come to me (I'll call you mine)

You've brought your love to me (I'll call you mine)

You'll never look away or ever hear me say

(I'll call you mine)

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven