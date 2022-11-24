Lirik Lagu Just Out of Reach - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just Out of Reach

[Verse 1]

Just out of reach

Time has changed you

I can see

Try to remember how we used to be

Come on

Back to me

[Verse 2]

Just out of reach

Don't stand back and you will see

Just how easy it can be

But you stand inattentively

[Chorus]

Just out of reach

Time to show that I mean what I say

You'll see, (you'll see) you'll see (you'll see)

You'll wonder why you doubted my work

When our love was meant to be

[Verse 3]

Come on home

You'll be glad

Back here I won't be mad

Funny you should be the one to make me feel sad

Just out of reach

[Chorus]

Just out of reach

Time to show that I mean what I say

You'll see, (you'll see) you'll see (you'll see)

You'll wonder why you doubted my work

When our love was meant to be

[Outro]

Come on home

You'll be glad

Back here I won't be mad

Funny you should be the one who make me feel sad

Just out of reach

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven