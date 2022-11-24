Lirik Lagu Just Out of Reach - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just Out of Reach
[Verse 1]
Just out of reach
Time has changed you
I can see
Try to remember how we used to be
Come on
Back to me
[Verse 2]
Just out of reach
Don't stand back and you will see
Just how easy it can be
But you stand inattentively
[Chorus]
Just out of reach
Time to show that I mean what I say
You'll see, (you'll see) you'll see (you'll see)
You'll wonder why you doubted my work
When our love was meant to be
[Verse 3]
Come on home
You'll be glad
Back here I won't be mad
Funny you should be the one to make me feel sad
Just out of reach
[Chorus]
Just out of reach
Time to show that I mean what I say
You'll see, (you'll see) you'll see (you'll see)
You'll wonder why you doubted my work
When our love was meant to be
[Outro]
Come on home
You'll be glad
Back here I won't be mad
Funny you should be the one who make me feel sad
Just out of reach
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
