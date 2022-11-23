Lirik Lagu You Won't Feel a Thing - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Won't Feel a Thing - The Script

Ooh ooh oh

Ooh ooh

I've been kicked right down

I've been spat in the face

I've been pulled way down to the lowest place

I've been lied to, shamed

I have been disgraced

Been excommunicated from every holy place

I've been beat up and robbed

I've been left for dead

For the way I look, for the things I said

And when trouble seems to have found us

The world falls down around us

I promise baby, you won't ever

You won't ever feel a thing

'Cause I will take it on the chin, eh, for you

So lay your cuts and bruises over my skin

I promise you won't feel a thing, no

'Cause everything the world could throw

I'll stand in front, I'll take the blow

For you

For you

I've been put on the street

I've been left in the cold

Having dreams held up

I've been shot full of holes

I've been laughed at, hurt

Been the butt of the joke

I've been lit up in flames

I have gone down in smoke

I've been stabbed in the back

I've been promised the Earth

Tryna keep my head high, for all I'm worth

Outside there's trouble blazing

I know the world is raging

I promise baby, you won't ever

You won't ever feel a thing

'Cause I will take it on the chin, eh, for you

So lay your cuts and bruises over my skin

I promise you won't feel a thing, no

'Cause everything the world could throw

I'll stand in front, I'll take the blow

For you

For you

Yeah

And if I fall here

At least you know my dear that

I would die for you

Promise you won't ever feel a thing

And if I fall here

At least you know my dear that

I would die for you

Promise you won't ever feel a thing