Lirik Lagu You Won't Feel a Thing - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Won't Feel a Thing - The Script
Ooh ooh oh
Ooh ooh
I've been kicked right down
I've been spat in the face
I've been pulled way down to the lowest place
I've been lied to, shamed
I have been disgraced
Been excommunicated from every holy place
I've been beat up and robbed
I've been left for dead
For the way I look, for the things I said
And when trouble seems to have found us
The world falls down around us
I promise baby, you won't ever
You won't ever feel a thing
'Cause I will take it on the chin, eh, for you
So lay your cuts and bruises over my skin
I promise you won't feel a thing, no
'Cause everything the world could throw
I'll stand in front, I'll take the blow
For you
For you
I've been put on the street
I've been left in the cold
Having dreams held up
I've been shot full of holes
I've been laughed at, hurt
Been the butt of the joke
I've been lit up in flames
I have gone down in smoke
I've been stabbed in the back
I've been promised the Earth
Tryna keep my head high, for all I'm worth
Outside there's trouble blazing
I know the world is raging
I promise baby, you won't ever
You won't ever feel a thing
'Cause I will take it on the chin, eh, for you
So lay your cuts and bruises over my skin
I promise you won't feel a thing, no
'Cause everything the world could throw
I'll stand in front, I'll take the blow
For you
For you
Yeah
And if I fall here
At least you know my dear that
I would die for you
Promise you won't ever feel a thing
And if I fall here
At least you know my dear that
I would die for you
Promise you won't ever feel a thing
