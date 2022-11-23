Lirik Lagu Flares – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Flares – The Script

Did you lose what won't return?

Did you love but never learn?

The fire's out but still it burns

And no one cares, there's no one there

Did you find it hard to breathe?

Did you cry so much that you could barely see?

You're in the darkness all alone

And no one cares, there's no one there

But did you see the flares in the sky?

Were you blinded by the light?

Did you feel the smoke in your eyes?

Did you, did you?

Did you see the sparks filled with hope?

You are not alone

'Cause someone's out there, sending out flares

Did you break but never mend?

Did it hurt so much you thought it was the end?

Lose your heart but don't know when

And no one cares, there's no one there

But did you see the flares in the sky?

Were you blinded by the light?

Did you feel the smoke in your eyes?

Did you, did you?

Did you see the sparks filled with hope?

You are not alone

'Cause someone's out there, sending out flares

Someone's out there, sending out flares

Did you lose what won't return?

Did you love but never learn?

But did you see the flares in the sky?

Were you blinded by the light?

Did you feel the smoke in your eyes?

Did you, did you?

Did you see the sparks filled with hope?

You are not alone

'Cause someone's out there, sending out flares

But did you see the flares in the sky?

Were you blinded by the light?

Did you feel the smoke in your eyes?

Did you, did you?

Did you see the sparks filled with hope?

You are not alone

'Cause someone's out there, sending out flares