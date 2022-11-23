Lirik Lagu Talk You Down - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk You Down - The Script

I can feel the color running

As it's fading from my face

Try to speak but nothings coming

Nothing I could say to make you stay

Grabbed your suitcase called a taxi

It's 3am now where you gonna go?

Gonna stay with friends in London

And that's all I get to know

Just a cigarette gone

No you couldn't' be that far

So I'm driving in my car where I hope you are

Maybe I can talk you down

Maybe I can talk you down

We're standing on a tiny ledge

Before this goes over the edge

Gonna use my heart and not my head

And try to open up your eyes

This is relationship suicide

Cos if you go, I go

Taking shortcuts through the alleys

While your racing through my mind

Cops can chase but they won't catch me

Not before I get to speak my mind

If there's still time

Just a cigarette gone

No you couldn't be that far

So I'm driving in my car where I hope you are

Maybe I can talk you down

Maybe I can talk you down

We're standing on a tiny ledge

Before this goes over the edge

Gonna use my heart and not my head

And try to open up your eyes

This is relationship suicide

Cos if you go, I go

Cos if you go, I go

Cos if you go, I go

Cos if you go, I go