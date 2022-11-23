Lirik Lagu Talk You Down - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk You Down - The Script
I can feel the color running
As it's fading from my face
Try to speak but nothings coming
Nothing I could say to make you stay
Grabbed your suitcase called a taxi
It's 3am now where you gonna go?
Gonna stay with friends in London
And that's all I get to know
Just a cigarette gone
No you couldn't' be that far
So I'm driving in my car where I hope you are
Maybe I can talk you down
Maybe I can talk you down
We're standing on a tiny ledge
Before this goes over the edge
Gonna use my heart and not my head
And try to open up your eyes
This is relationship suicide
Cos if you go, I go
Taking shortcuts through the alleys
While your racing through my mind
Cops can chase but they won't catch me
Not before I get to speak my mind
If there's still time
Just a cigarette gone
No you couldn't be that far
So I'm driving in my car where I hope you are
Maybe I can talk you down
Maybe I can talk you down
We're standing on a tiny ledge
Before this goes over the edge
Gonna use my heart and not my head
And try to open up your eyes
This is relationship suicide
Cos if you go, I go
Cos if you go, I go
Cos if you go, I go
Cos if you go, I go
