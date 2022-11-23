Lirik Lagu If You See Kay - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You See Kay - The Script
If you see my friend
Doesn't matter where or when, tell me if you see Kay
If you see my friend
Doesn't matter where or when, tell me if you see Kay
She said I won the battle but I lost the war
And now my head is sore
And if I try and sail back in she's gonna push me from the shore
Now I won't ever get the time or day
No way no way no
Not for what I said but for what I didn't say
What I didn't say so
If you see Kay will you tell her that I love her
And if you see Kay let her know I want her back
If she listens say I'm missing everything about her
Make sure you say I'm sweet F.A. without her
If you see Kay
If you see my friend
Doesn't matter where or when, tell me if you see Kay
If you see my friend
Doesn't matter where or when, tell me if you see Kay
She got me saying sorry through the door
She don't care anymore
She says it's too late now should have thought of this before
But I ain't gonna take this as defeat
No way no way no
Cause I'm gonna shout it out to everyone I, everyone I meet
If you see Kay will you tell her that I love her, oh yeah
And if you see Kay let her know I want her back
If she listens say I'm missing everything about her
Make sure you say I'm sweet F.A. without her
If you see Kay
Now I'm sitting here in disbelief
How it truly broke my heart to have to watch her leave
But she was torn between what she wants and what she needs
They say you love someone enough you've gotta set them free
She said that she was born to leave this town behind
Knew the truth but still she looked me in the eyes and lied
Saying it's time to cut the ties
Time to say goodbye
So she left
But she never never left my
Never never left my mind
Artikel Pilihan