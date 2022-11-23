Lirik Lagu If You See Kay - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You See Kay - The Script

If you see my friend

Doesn't matter where or when, tell me if you see Kay

If you see my friend

Doesn't matter where or when, tell me if you see Kay

She said I won the battle but I lost the war

And now my head is sore

And if I try and sail back in she's gonna push me from the shore

Now I won't ever get the time or day

No way no way no

Not for what I said but for what I didn't say

What I didn't say so

If you see Kay will you tell her that I love her

And if you see Kay let her know I want her back

If she listens say I'm missing everything about her

Make sure you say I'm sweet F.A. without her

If you see Kay

If you see my friend

Doesn't matter where or when, tell me if you see Kay

If you see my friend

Doesn't matter where or when, tell me if you see Kay

She got me saying sorry through the door

She don't care anymore

She says it's too late now should have thought of this before

But I ain't gonna take this as defeat

No way no way no

Cause I'm gonna shout it out to everyone I, everyone I meet

If you see Kay will you tell her that I love her, oh yeah

And if you see Kay let her know I want her back

If she listens say I'm missing everything about her

Make sure you say I'm sweet F.A. without her

If you see Kay

Now I'm sitting here in disbelief

How it truly broke my heart to have to watch her leave

But she was torn between what she wants and what she needs

They say you love someone enough you've gotta set them free

She said that she was born to leave this town behind

Knew the truth but still she looked me in the eyes and lied

Saying it's time to cut the ties

Time to say goodbye

So she left

But she never never left my

Never never left my mind