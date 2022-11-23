Lirik Lagu The Energy Never Dies - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Energy Never Dies - The Script

I cross my heart and I hope to die

May God strike me down if I tell you lies

I'd stay here forever looking in your eyes

24/7, baby, 3-6-5

I'll take your hand and I'll hold real tight

I'll tell you life's just a blink so don't think twice

Let's catch the moment in a flash of light, woah

24/7, baby, 3-6-5

If we gonna feel alive, then let's feel it now

We could all be blown to pieces

Because time's a ticking bomb

We could all be dead tomorrow

But our love will carry on

'Cause when you know, your days are numbered

And you're looking in my eyes

It's not the end, 'cause the energy never dies

Oh, oh oh, oh, oh

I fell for you and I never got up

I stay here forever 'til I turn to dust

Just take every minute make it last for life, woah

24/7, baby, 3-6-5-5-5

We could all be blown to pieces

Because time's a ticking bomb

We could all be dead tomorrow

But our love will carry on

'Cause when you know, your days are numbered

And you're looking in my eyes

It's not the end, 'cause the energy never dies

Oh, oh oh, oh, oh

'Cause the energy never dies

Oh, oh oh, oh, oh



There's no where, there's no when

There's no start, there's no end

'Cause this love, it transcends

I found you before and I'll find you again

There's no where, there's no when

There's no start, there's no end

So if we're gonna feel alive

Then let's feel it now, woah