Lirik Lagu The Energy Never Dies - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Energy Never Dies - The Script
I cross my heart and I hope to die
May God strike me down if I tell you lies
I'd stay here forever looking in your eyes
24/7, baby, 3-6-5
I'll take your hand and I'll hold real tight
I'll tell you life's just a blink so don't think twice
Let's catch the moment in a flash of light, woah
24/7, baby, 3-6-5
If we gonna feel alive, then let's feel it now
We could all be blown to pieces
Because time's a ticking bomb
We could all be dead tomorrow
But our love will carry on
'Cause when you know, your days are numbered
And you're looking in my eyes
It's not the end, 'cause the energy never dies
Oh, oh oh, oh, oh
I fell for you and I never got up
I stay here forever 'til I turn to dust
Just take every minute make it last for life, woah
24/7, baby, 3-6-5-5-5
We could all be blown to pieces
Because time's a ticking bomb
We could all be dead tomorrow
But our love will carry on
'Cause when you know, your days are numbered
And you're looking in my eyes
It's not the end, 'cause the energy never dies
Oh, oh oh, oh, oh
'Cause the energy never dies
Oh, oh oh, oh, oh
There's no where, there's no when
There's no start, there's no end
'Cause this love, it transcends
I found you before and I'll find you again
There's no where, there's no when
There's no start, there's no end
So if we're gonna feel alive
Then let's feel it now, woah
