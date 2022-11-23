Lirik Lagu Six Degrees of Separation - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Six Degrees of Separation - The Script
You've read the books
You've watched the shows
What's the best way no one knows, ye
Meditate, get hypnotized
Anything to take it from your mind
But it won't go, ohhhh ohhh
You're doing all these things out of desperation
Ohhh ohhh
You're going through six degrees of separation
You hit the drink, you take a toke
Watch the past go up in smoke, ye
Fake a smile, yeah, lie and say that
You're better now than ever, and your life's okay
Well it's not, no
You're doing all these things out of desperation
Ohhh ohhh
You're going through six degrees of separation
First, you think the worst is a broken heart
What's gonna kill you is the second part
And the third is when your world splits down the middle
And fourth, you're gonna think that you fixed yourself
Fifth, you see them out with someone else
And the sixth is when you admit you may have fucked up a little
(Oh no there ain't no help, it's every man for himself)
(No no there ain't no help, it's every man for himself)
You tell your friends, yeah, strangers too
Anyone who'll throw an arm around you, yeah
Tarot cards, gems and stones
Believing all that shit's gonna heal your soul
Well it's not, no
You're only doing things out of desperation
Ohhh no
You're goin' through six degrees of separation
First, you think the worst is a broken heart
What's gonna kill you is the second part
And the third, is when your world splits down the middle
And fourth, you're gonna think that you fixed yourself
Fifth, you see them out with someone else
And the sixth is when you admit you may have fucked up a little
No there's no starting over
Without finding closure
You'd take them back, no hesitation
That's when you know you've reached the sixth degree of separation
Artikel Pilihan