Lirik Lagu Six Degrees of Separation - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Six Degrees of Separation - The Script

You've read the books

You've watched the shows

What's the best way no one knows, ye

Meditate, get hypnotized

Anything to take it from your mind

But it won't go, ohhhh ohhh

You're doing all these things out of desperation

Ohhh ohhh

You're going through six degrees of separation

You hit the drink, you take a toke

Watch the past go up in smoke, ye

Fake a smile, yeah, lie and say that

You're better now than ever, and your life's okay

Well it's not, no

You're doing all these things out of desperation

Ohhh ohhh

You're going through six degrees of separation

First, you think the worst is a broken heart

What's gonna kill you is the second part

And the third is when your world splits down the middle

And fourth, you're gonna think that you fixed yourself

Fifth, you see them out with someone else

And the sixth is when you admit you may have fucked up a little

(Oh no there ain't no help, it's every man for himself)

(No no there ain't no help, it's every man for himself)

You tell your friends, yeah, strangers too

Anyone who'll throw an arm around you, yeah

Tarot cards, gems and stones

Believing all that shit's gonna heal your soul

Well it's not, no

You're only doing things out of desperation

Ohhh no

You're goin' through six degrees of separation

First, you think the worst is a broken heart

What's gonna kill you is the second part

And the third, is when your world splits down the middle

And fourth, you're gonna think that you fixed yourself

Fifth, you see them out with someone else

And the sixth is when you admit you may have fucked up a little

No there's no starting over

Without finding closure

You'd take them back, no hesitation

That's when you know you've reached the sixth degree of separation