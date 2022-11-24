Lirik Lagu Goin’ Out of My Head - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Goin’ Out of My Head

Well, I think I'm going out of my head

Yes, I think I'm going out of my head

Over you

Over you, well

I want you to want me

I need you so badly

I can't think of anything but you

And I think I'm going out of my head

(Out of my head)

Oh, I can't forget the tears that I shed

(Out of my head)

For you

Over you, well

I see you each morning

But you just walk past me

You don't even know that I exist

Going out of my head over you

Out of my head over you

Out of my head, day and night

Night and day and night

Alright

I must think of a way into your heart

There is no reason why

My being shy should keep us apart

And I think I'm going out of my head

(Out of my head)

I can't forget the tears that I shed

Going out of my head over you

Out of my head over you

Out of my head, day and night

Night and day and night

Alright