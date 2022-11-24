Lirik Lagu Goin’ Out of My Head - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Goin’ Out of My Head
Well, I think I'm going out of my head
Yes, I think I'm going out of my head
Over you
Over you, well
I want you to want me
I need you so badly
I can't think of anything but you
And I think I'm going out of my head
(Out of my head)
Oh, I can't forget the tears that I shed
(Out of my head)
For you
Over you, well
I see you each morning
But you just walk past me
You don't even know that I exist
Going out of my head over you
Out of my head over you
Out of my head, day and night
Night and day and night
Alright
I must think of a way into your heart
There is no reason why
My being shy should keep us apart
And I think I'm going out of my head
(Out of my head)
I can't forget the tears that I shed
Going out of my head over you
Out of my head over you
Out of my head, day and night
Night and day and night
Alright
