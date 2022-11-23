Lirik Lagu Without Those Songs - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without Those Songs - The Script
… Would Dylan be just a poet?
Would Bono ever know it without those songs?
Would Marley be just a stoner?
Johnny Cash just be a loner without those songs?
Would Buddy Holly have disappeared?
Or would Lennon still be here without those songs?
… What happened in their lives?
What happened in their hearts?
To make them want to write the words
Gonna tear this world apart
The beauty of their lives
Is when they're dead and gone
The world still sings along
When anything went right?
When anything went wrong?
They put it in a song
… Would Elvis be just a look?
Or The Rolling Stones be stuck without those songs?
Would Sinatra be just a gangster?
Or would Jackson be just a dancer without those songs?
Would Madonna be just a face?
Or Nirvana be just a place without those songs?
… What happened in their lives?
What happened in their hearts?
To make them want to write the words
Gonna tear this world apart
The beauty of their lives
Is when they're dead and gone
The world still sings along
When anything went right?
When anything went wrong?
They put it in a song
… Ooh
Ooh
… When anything went right?
When anything went wrong?
They put it in a song
Oh, who would make us sing?
And where would we all be without those songs?
Without those songs?
Credit
Artis: The Script
Album: No Sound Without Silence
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Mark Sheehan / James Barry / Daniel O Donoghue
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Band The Script
1. Mengalami banyak rintangan pada tahun-tahun awal berdiri
The Script mengalami banyak rintangan dan sakit hati pada tahun-tahun awal band terbentuk.
Sang gitaris, Mark Sheehan kehilangan ibunya yang meninggal karena penyakit mematikan.
