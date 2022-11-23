Lirik Lagu Without Those Songs - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without Those Songs - The Script

… Would Dylan be just a poet?

Would Bono ever know it without those songs?

Would Marley be just a stoner?

Johnny Cash just be a loner without those songs?

Would Buddy Holly have disappeared?

Or would Lennon still be here without those songs?

… What happened in their lives?

What happened in their hearts?

To make them want to write the words

Gonna tear this world apart

The beauty of their lives

Is when they're dead and gone

The world still sings along

When anything went right?

When anything went wrong?

They put it in a song

… Would Elvis be just a look?

Or The Rolling Stones be stuck without those songs?

Would Sinatra be just a gangster?

Or would Jackson be just a dancer without those songs?

Would Madonna be just a face?

Or Nirvana be just a place without those songs?

… What happened in their lives?

What happened in their hearts?

To make them want to write the words

Gonna tear this world apart

The beauty of their lives

Is when they're dead and gone

The world still sings along

When anything went right?

When anything went wrong?

They put it in a song

… Ooh

Ooh

… When anything went right?

When anything went wrong?

They put it in a song

Oh, who would make us sing?

And where would we all be without those songs?

Without those songs?

Artis: The Script

Album: No Sound Without Silence

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Mark Sheehan / James Barry / Daniel O Donoghue

Genre: Pop



Fakta di Balik Band The Script

1. Mengalami banyak rintangan pada tahun-tahun awal berdiri

The Script mengalami banyak rintangan dan sakit hati pada tahun-tahun awal band terbentuk.

Sang gitaris, Mark Sheehan kehilangan ibunya yang meninggal karena penyakit mematikan.