Lirik Lagu Without Those Songs - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 November 2022, 03:15 WIB
The Script.
The Script. /Instagram The Script @theacriptofficial

Lirik Lagu Without Those Songs - The Script

… Would Dylan be just a poet?
Would Bono ever know it without those songs?
Would Marley be just a stoner?
Johnny Cash just be a loner without those songs?
Would Buddy Holly have disappeared?
Or would Lennon still be here without those songs?

… What happened in their lives?
What happened in their hearts?
To make them want to write the words
Gonna tear this world apart
The beauty of their lives
Is when they're dead and gone
The world still sings along
When anything went right?
When anything went wrong?
They put it in a song

… Would Elvis be just a look?
Or The Rolling Stones be stuck without those songs?
Would Sinatra be just a gangster?
Or would Jackson be just a dancer without those songs?
Would Madonna be just a face?
Or Nirvana be just a place without those songs?

… What happened in their lives?
What happened in their hearts?
To make them want to write the words
Gonna tear this world apart
The beauty of their lives
Is when they're dead and gone
The world still sings along
When anything went right?
When anything went wrong?
They put it in a song

… Ooh
Ooh

… When anything went right?
When anything went wrong?
They put it in a song
Oh, who would make us sing?
And where would we all be without those songs?
Without those songs?

Credit
Artis: The Script
Album: No Sound Without Silence
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Mark Sheehan / James Barry / Daniel O Donoghue
Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Band The Script
1. Mengalami banyak rintangan pada tahun-tahun awal berdiri
The Script mengalami banyak rintangan dan sakit hati pada tahun-tahun awal band terbentuk.

Sang gitaris, Mark Sheehan kehilangan ibunya yang meninggal karena penyakit mematikan.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Ancaman Sesar Lembang Disebut Lebih Dahsyat Dibanding Cimandiri, Membentang dari Manglayang hingga Padalarang

2

BMKG: Sejumlah Wilayah di Jawa Barat Akan Diguyur Hujan Disertai Angin Kencang
3

Google Maps di Jawa Barat Mendadak Berwarna Merah, Ada Apa?
4

Link Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Grup B Inggris vs Iran, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
5

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar vs Ekuador, Saksikan Gratis di SCTV
6

Prediksi Senegal vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prediksi Skor
7

Gempa Hari Ini, Masyarakat Jakarta, Bogor, hingga Bandung Merasakan Guncangan Magnitudo 5,6
8

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Senegal Vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
9

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Inggris Vs Iran di Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
10

Link Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Grup A Qatar vs Ekuador, Siaran Langsung di SCTV

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Rabu, 23 November 2022 2022 Ada Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Gopi, Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Rabu, 23 November 2022 2022 Ada Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Gopi, Bintang Samudera

23 November 2022, 03:51 WIB

Berita Bantul

Makna Atau Arti Kata Menghempas Dalam Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia(KBBI).

Makna Atau Arti Kata Menghempas Dalam Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia(KBBI).

23 November 2022, 03:47 WIB

Media Pemalang

Teks Khutbah Jumat Singkat Terbaru 2022 Lengkap dengan Doanya dan Khutbah Kedua tentang Macam-Macam Rezeki

Teks Khutbah Jumat Singkat Terbaru 2022 Lengkap dengan Doanya dan Khutbah Kedua tentang Macam-Macam Rezeki

23 November 2022, 03:45 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Latihan Soal Penilaian Harian Matematika: Kesebangunan SMP MTs Kelas 9 Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 6

Latihan Soal Penilaian Harian Matematika: Kesebangunan SMP MTs Kelas 9 Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 6

23 November 2022, 03:43 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

BTN Gelar IPEX 2022 Bidik KPR Baru Rp1,5 Triliun

BTN Gelar IPEX 2022 Bidik KPR Baru Rp1,5 Triliun

23 November 2022, 03:42 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Rabu, 23 November 2022 Ada Live FIFA World Cup 2022 Dan Kejurnas Antar Klub U17

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Rabu, 23 November 2022 Ada Live FIFA World Cup 2022 Dan Kejurnas Antar Klub U17

23 November 2022, 03:40 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Rabu 23 November 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Rabu 23 November 2022 Ada di Dua Lokasi

23 November 2022, 03:16 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada di Mall Cikampek

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada di Mall Cikampek

23 November 2022, 03:12 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

23 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Cimahi Hari Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada di Cimahi Mall

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Cimahi Hari Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada di Cimahi Mall

23 November 2022, 03:08 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK NONTON GRATIS di Vidio.co Babak Kedua Prancis vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

LINK NONTON GRATIS di Vidio.co Babak Kedua Prancis vs Australia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

23 November 2022, 03:07 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

23 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Superdeal Indonesia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Superdeal Indonesia

23 November 2022, 03:02 WIB

Sumenep News

Cuaca Hari Ini Sumenep Rabu 23 November 2022, Cerah Berawan Hingga Hujan Ringan

Cuaca Hari Ini Sumenep Rabu 23 November 2022, Cerah Berawan Hingga Hujan Ringan

23 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

23 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, dan Family 100

23 November 2022, 02:58 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada Makan Enak, Dragons Defenders of Berk 2, dan Fenomena

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Ada Makan Enak, Dragons Defenders of Berk 2, dan Fenomena

23 November 2022, 02:55 WIB

Kendalku

Full Time Live Score Hasil Akhir Prancis vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini 23 November 2022

Full Time Live Score Hasil Akhir Prancis vs Australia di Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini 23 November 2022

23 November 2022, 02:55 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Puncak Klasemen Group C Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Argentina Terpuruk Di Posisi Paling Bawah Klasemen Saat Ini

Puncak Klasemen Group C Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Argentina Terpuruk Di Posisi Paling Bawah Klasemen Saat Ini

23 November 2022, 02:24 WIB

Berita Subang

Innalillahi, Eks Paranormal Ki Joko Bodo Meninggal, dalam Kondisi Sudah Mendalami Agama yang Dianutnya

Innalillahi, Eks Paranormal Ki Joko Bodo Meninggal, dalam Kondisi Sudah Mendalami Agama yang Dianutnya

23 November 2022, 02:22 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Berawan Tebal hingga Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Berawan Tebal hingga Hujan Ringan

23 November 2022, 02:20 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Pagi dan Malam Hujan Ringan, Siang Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Pagi dan Malam Hujan Ringan, Siang Berawan

23 November 2022, 02:20 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Dinar Candy Khawatir Adiknya Hilang, Banyaknya Korban Akibat Gempa Bumi di Cianjur

Dinar Candy Khawatir Adiknya Hilang, Banyaknya Korban Akibat Gempa Bumi di Cianjur

23 November 2022, 02:20 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIVE STREAMING Piala Dunia 2022: Prancis vs Australia Sedang Tayang di SCTV, Saksikan Gratis

LIVE STREAMING Piala Dunia 2022: Prancis vs Australia Sedang Tayang di SCTV, Saksikan Gratis

23 November 2022, 02:18 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Cek Jadwal Pemadaman Listrik di Magelang Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Simak Lokasi yang Padam

Cek Jadwal Pemadaman Listrik di Magelang Hari Ini Rabu 23 November 2022, Simak Lokasi yang Padam

23 November 2022, 02:15 WIB