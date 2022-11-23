Lirik Lagu I'm Yours - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm Yours - The Script

You touched these tired eyes of mine

And mapped my face out line by line

And somehow growing old feels fine

Listen close for I'm not smart

You wrap your thoughts in works of art

And they're hanging on

The walls of my heart

I may not have the softest touch

I may not say the words as such

And though I may not look like much

I'm yours

And though my edges may be rough

I never feel I'm quite enough

I may not seem like very much

But I'm yours

You healed these scars over time

Embraced my soul, you loved my mind

You're the only angel in my life

The day news came my best friend died

My knees went weak and you saw me cry

Say I'm still the soldier in your eyes

I may not have the softest touch

I may not say the words as such

And though I may not look like much

I'm yours

And though my edges may be rough

I never feel I'm quite enough

It may not seem like very much

But I'm yours