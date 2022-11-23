Lirik Lagu I'm Yours - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm Yours - The Script
You touched these tired eyes of mine
And mapped my face out line by line
And somehow growing old feels fine
Listen close for I'm not smart
You wrap your thoughts in works of art
And they're hanging on
The walls of my heart
I may not have the softest touch
I may not say the words as such
And though I may not look like much
I'm yours
And though my edges may be rough
I never feel I'm quite enough
I may not seem like very much
But I'm yours
You healed these scars over time
Embraced my soul, you loved my mind
You're the only angel in my life
The day news came my best friend died
My knees went weak and you saw me cry
Say I'm still the soldier in your eyes
I may not have the softest touch
I may not say the words as such
And though I may not look like much
I'm yours
And though my edges may be rough
I never feel I'm quite enough
It may not seem like very much
But I'm yours
