Lirik Lagu Dream Lover – Bobby Darin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dream Lover - Bobby Darin

Every night I hope and pray

A dream lover will come my way

A girl to hold in my arms

And know the magic of her charms

'Cause I want (yeah-yeah, yeah)

A girl (yeah-yeah, yeah)

To call (yeah-yeah, yeah)

My own (yeah-yeah)

I want a dream lover

So I don't have to dream alone

Dream lover, where are you

With a love, oh, so true

And the hand that I can hold

To feel you near as I grow old

'Cause I want (yeah-yeah, yeah)

A girl (yeah-yeah, yeah)

To call (yeah-yeah, yeah)

My own (yeah-yeah, yeah)

I want a dream lover

So I don't have to dream alone

Someday, I don't know how

I hope she'll hear my plea

Some way, I don't know how

She'll bring her love to me

Dream lover, until then

I'll go to sleep and dream again

That's the only thing to do

'Til all my lover's dreams come true

'Cause I want (yeah-yeah, yeah)

A girl (yeah-yeah, yeah)

To call (yeah-yeah, yeah)

My own (yeah-yeah, yeah)

I want a dream lover

So I don't have to dream alone

Dream lover, until then

I'll go to sleep and dream again

That's the only thing to do

'Til all my lover's dreams come true

'Cause I want (yeah-yeah, yeah)

A girl (yeah-yeah, yeah)

To call (yeah-yeah, yeah)

My own (yeah-yeah)

I want a dream lover

So I don't have to dream alone

Please don't make me dream alone

I beg you don't make me dream alone

No, I don't wanna dream alone

Kredit

Artis: Bobby Darin

Album: Dream Lover

Dirilis: 1959

Genre: rock & roll, doo-wop

Songwriters: Bobby Darin

