Lirik Lagu If You Ever Come Back - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Ever Come Back - The Script
If you're standing with your suitcase
But you can't step on the train
Everything's the way that you left it
I still haven't slept yet
And if you're covering your face now
But you just can't hide the pain
Still setting two plates on the counter but eating without you
If the truth is you're a liar
Then just say that you're okay
I'm sleeping on your side of the bed
Goin' out of my head now
And if you're out there tryna move on
But something pulls you back again
I'm sitting here tryna persuade you like you're in the same room
And I wish you could give me the cold shoulder
And I wish you could still give me a hard time
And I wish I could still wish it was over
But even if wishing is a waste of time
Even if I never cross your mind
I'll leave the door on the latch
If you ever come back, if you ever come back
There'll be a light in the hall and the key under the mat
If you ever come back
There'll be a smile on my face and the kettle on
And it will be just like you were never gone
There'll be a light in the hall and the key under the mat
If you ever come back, if you ever come back now
Oh if you ever come back, if you ever come back
Now they say I'm wasting my time
'Cause you're never comin' home
But they used to say the world was flat
But how wrong was that now?
And by leavin' my door open
I'm riskin' everything I own
There's nothing I can lose in a break-in that you haven't taken
Artikel Pilihan