Lirik Lagu If You Ever Come Back - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Ever Come Back - The Script

If you're standing with your suitcase

But you can't step on the train

Everything's the way that you left it

I still haven't slept yet

And if you're covering your face now

But you just can't hide the pain

Still setting two plates on the counter but eating without you

If the truth is you're a liar

Then just say that you're okay

I'm sleeping on your side of the bed

Goin' out of my head now

And if you're out there tryna move on

But something pulls you back again

I'm sitting here tryna persuade you like you're in the same room

And I wish you could give me the cold shoulder

And I wish you could still give me a hard time

And I wish I could still wish it was over

But even if wishing is a waste of time

Even if I never cross your mind

I'll leave the door on the latch

If you ever come back, if you ever come back

There'll be a light in the hall and the key under the mat

If you ever come back

There'll be a smile on my face and the kettle on

And it will be just like you were never gone

There'll be a light in the hall and the key under the mat

If you ever come back, if you ever come back now

Oh if you ever come back, if you ever come back

Now they say I'm wasting my time

'Cause you're never comin' home

But they used to say the world was flat

But how wrong was that now?

And by leavin' my door open

I'm riskin' everything I own

There's nothing I can lose in a break-in that you haven't taken