Lirik Lagu If It Don’t Work Out - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If It Don’t Work Out
When she love me nothing in the world
Could touch her loving now
The light of love has gone
Can I return the joy she's dreaming of
I don't know
I don't know
But if it don't work out
The tears that I cried, babe
(If it don't work out)
Won't bring her home
(If it don't work out)
If it don't work out
Will she still care for me
The way she did before, well
She turned around and tell me
She don't love me anymore
I don't know
I don't know
But if it don't work out
The tears that I cried, babe
(If it don't work out)
Won't bring her home
(If it don't work out)
If it don't work out
But if I could forget
The tears and the crying
That I went through once before
Maybe my love and I could start
Start again
One day I know we'll find
The candle that we had and I
Will know and feel
The joys and pleasures that I'm dreaming of
And I don't know
I don't know
But if it don't work out
The tears that I cried, babe
(If it don't work out)
Won't bring her home
(If it don't work out)
If it don't work out
But if it don't work out
If it don't work out
If it don't work out
If it don't work out
