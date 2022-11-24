Lirik Lagu If It Don’t Work Out - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If It Don’t Work Out

When she love me nothing in the world

Could touch her loving now

The light of love has gone

Can I return the joy she's dreaming of

I don't know

I don't know

But if it don't work out

The tears that I cried, babe

(If it don't work out)

Won't bring her home

(If it don't work out)

If it don't work out

Will she still care for me

The way she did before, well

She turned around and tell me

She don't love me anymore

I don't know

I don't know

But if it don't work out

The tears that I cried, babe

(If it don't work out)

Won't bring her home

(If it don't work out)

If it don't work out

But if I could forget

The tears and the crying

That I went through once before

Maybe my love and I could start

Start again

One day I know we'll find

The candle that we had and I

Will know and feel

The joys and pleasures that I'm dreaming of

And I don't know

I don't know

But if it don't work out

The tears that I cried, babe

(If it don't work out)

Won't bring her home

(If it don't work out)

If it don't work out

But if it don't work out

If it don't work out

If it don't work out

If it don't work out