Lirik Lagu Understand – Boywithuke dan Fakta di Baliknya

Understand - BoyWithUke
Girl, I hope you understand I Girl, I hope you understand I
Wanted to hold your hand, but I can't
Wanted to be your man back then
And you knew I fell for you, but you
Just broke my heart in two
I was sad, mad, and broken on my bed
Hoping I get rid of all the voices in my head
I was opening a packet of an undeveloped med
When I was met with a prescription of a bullet made of lead
And when I woke up in an hour in a pool of my own sweat
I said, "I swear to God I'll never even try to sleep again"
So instead I took my pen and started writing evidence
And when I started making sense, I found that I had reached the end
Oh, I'm upset, I have no friends, you wanna bet, you're just pretend?
You're just a pet confined within the lines of writing, you're not -
I thought I stopped my psychopathic ways, I swear I did
I said I talked to people 'bout the problematic life I lived
They were my neighbors; razor blades and different flavored pills I hid
Therefore, I'm at surely my last straw
I'm so gassed, stuck in the past, I said that
Girl, I hope you understand I
Wanted to hold your hand, but I can't
Wanted to be your man back then
And so far I never held you with my arms
So it's hard to be the one you aren't with
Instead, filled with anxiety
Always was a part of me, guess I'm not cut out to be
Somebody 'cause it's not me, I'm not used to all the talking
Was an introvert that had converted feelings into writing
Used to cope with all my problems using notes and lots of rhyming
Used to hope for better days whenever nights would have me crying
I'm not lying when I say that I would rather die than go back
To the times that I would try and be the guy the people know as
Always fighting with the demons hiding far behind my eyelids
On an island full of violence, in my head I had two pilots
Oh, the sun don't shine, the skies turn gray
I feel it coursing through my veins
I said before I'm not okay
But you don't listen anyway
You know I tried, you turned away
Straight out lied right to my face
You - my life, ruined my day
But you don't know, so I'll say
Nothing can fill this silence
No one can love like I did (you don't know, so I'll say)
Nobody cares, you lied, it's
Not fair, you still deny it (so I'll say)
Nothing can fill this silence
No one can love like I did (you don't know, so I'll say)
Nobody cares, you lied, it's
Not fair, you still deny it (so I'll say)
Girl, I hope you understand I
Wanted to hold your hand, but I can't
Wanted to be your man back then
And too bad I know I can't wake up
Because I've lost my weight, and you don't give a - about me
This could be a dream, I can't see the things that you see, so please, oh
Girl, I hope you understand I
Wanted to hold your hand, but I can't
Wanted to be your man back then
And you had known and played along, you
Were my home, I wrote you songs
Now you're dead to me, effectivel
Removed yourself outside my dreams
